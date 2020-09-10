Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Strathmore Worldwide: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div. Recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide





About Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div.

Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div. is the director at Gospel Worship Service Mission, Inc. which provides religious services and ministry in Oakland, California. For almost 40 years, she has been ministering to those in need including individuals in convalescent homes, the elderly, those who are HIV positive, and local youth. As a Reverend, she ministers to those in need, both spiritually and physically. She also teaches "Mother's Bible" class and is the vice president of the women's mission. Rev. Loretta obtained her M.Div. from American Baptist Seminary of the West in 2012.



Rev. Loretta is the president of Voice of Africa. She is affiliated with the Allen Temple Baptist Church, God Squad, and is a volunteer at the Detentional Ministry in San Leandro. She is the president of the California Women's Mission Society, a member of the Prayer Warriors, A.T.B.C., House of Psalm, Kindred Health Care Center, Fruitvale Health Care Center, Consorts Club of the Bay Area, and Grief Ministry at Allen Temple.



Born January 27, 1941 in DeRidder, Louisiana, Rev. Hives-Moody obtained an R.N. from Merritt College in 1982. She retired after 50 years experience in nursing. She served as a L.V.N. and R.N. As her husband was in the U.S. Air Force, Mrs. Moody was able to have a flexible work schedule within the hospital, enabling her to serve in the CCU/ICU, telemetry, trauma, med/surg, surgical prep, orthopedic, burn unit, emergency department, labor/delivery, and postpartum departments. She especially enjoyed being a neonatal nurse and served for 22 years at the Eden Medical Center Sutter Affiliate in Castro Valley, California.



On July 22, 1962, Loretta married Charles Edward Moody, Rev., now deceased. She has two children, Roderick and Kennard, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time, Loretta enjoys cooking, cake decorating, fishing, playing piano and bowling.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. Oakland, CA, September 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div. of Oakland, California has been recognized as Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 50 years in the fields of healthcare and religion.About Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div.Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div. is the director at Gospel Worship Service Mission, Inc. which provides religious services and ministry in Oakland, California. For almost 40 years, she has been ministering to those in need including individuals in convalescent homes, the elderly, those who are HIV positive, and local youth. As a Reverend, she ministers to those in need, both spiritually and physically. She also teaches "Mother's Bible" class and is the vice president of the women's mission. Rev. Loretta obtained her M.Div. from American Baptist Seminary of the West in 2012.Rev. Loretta is the president of Voice of Africa. She is affiliated with the Allen Temple Baptist Church, God Squad, and is a volunteer at the Detentional Ministry in San Leandro. She is the president of the California Women's Mission Society, a member of the Prayer Warriors, A.T.B.C., House of Psalm, Kindred Health Care Center, Fruitvale Health Care Center, Consorts Club of the Bay Area, and Grief Ministry at Allen Temple.Born January 27, 1941 in DeRidder, Louisiana, Rev. Hives-Moody obtained an R.N. from Merritt College in 1982. She retired after 50 years experience in nursing. She served as a L.V.N. and R.N. As her husband was in the U.S. Air Force, Mrs. Moody was able to have a flexible work schedule within the hospital, enabling her to serve in the CCU/ICU, telemetry, trauma, med/surg, surgical prep, orthopedic, burn unit, emergency department, labor/delivery, and postpartum departments. She especially enjoyed being a neonatal nurse and served for 22 years at the Eden Medical Center Sutter Affiliate in Castro Valley, California.On July 22, 1962, Loretta married Charles Edward Moody, Rev., now deceased. She has two children, Roderick and Kennard, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time, Loretta enjoys cooking, cake decorating, fishing, playing piano and bowling.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Strathmore Worldwide