Press Releases RT New Day Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from RT New Day: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Amy Coddington Promoted to Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty





“Amy joined our company with more than 15 years of commercial insurance industry experience,” says Jeff Slivka, president, RT ECP. “Over the past two years, she has become a vital member of the team by bringing an invaluable perspective to our client service efforts. Amy embodies the work ethic that has established RT ECP as the leading specialty resource for environmental and construction-related professional liability coverages in our industry.”



“Amy’s dedication to perfection and satisfying client needs has won the respect and trust of both our staff and customers nationwide,” adds David Slaugenhoup, vice president, RT ECP. “This is in addition to greatly advancing her knowledge of the field as well as her understanding of the niche and unique needs of our many broker and agent partners.”



Before joining RT Specialty, Coddington served as a commercial insurance account manager at the Tyrol Insurance Agency located in Newtown, PA. She attended Temple University and recently gained the Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation.



Coddington can be reached at RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ-based offices by calling 609-528-3915 or emailing amy.coddington@rtspecialty.com.



About R-T Specialty, LLC



R-T Specialty, LLC’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice is a division of R-T Specialty, LLC. RT ECP (https://rtspecialty.com/product/environmental-construction-professional-liability/) is a specialty resource for insurance agents and brokers with expertise in environmental insurance, environmental risk management and construction related professional liability. RT ECP offers agents and brokers single-point access to an ample portfolio of products and services provided by the nation's largest environmental and professional liability insurance providers. As a wholesale broker, RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516 (c) 2020 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC.



For more information please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. Hamilton, NJ, August 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Amy Coddington has been promoted to senior account manager within R-T Specialty, LLC’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice. Since joining the firm in 2019, she has successfully assisted the ongoing new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management.“Amy joined our company with more than 15 years of commercial insurance industry experience,” says Jeff Slivka, president, RT ECP. “Over the past two years, she has become a vital member of the team by bringing an invaluable perspective to our client service efforts. Amy embodies the work ethic that has established RT ECP as the leading specialty resource for environmental and construction-related professional liability coverages in our industry.”“Amy’s dedication to perfection and satisfying client needs has won the respect and trust of both our staff and customers nationwide,” adds David Slaugenhoup, vice president, RT ECP. “This is in addition to greatly advancing her knowledge of the field as well as her understanding of the niche and unique needs of our many broker and agent partners.”Before joining RT Specialty, Coddington served as a commercial insurance account manager at the Tyrol Insurance Agency located in Newtown, PA. She attended Temple University and recently gained the Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation.Coddington can be reached at RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ-based offices by calling 609-528-3915 or emailing amy.coddington@rtspecialty.com.About R-T Specialty, LLCR-T Specialty, LLC’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice is a division of R-T Specialty, LLC. RT ECP (https://rtspecialty.com/product/environmental-construction-professional-liability/) is a specialty resource for insurance agents and brokers with expertise in environmental insurance, environmental risk management and construction related professional liability. RT ECP offers agents and brokers single-point access to an ample portfolio of products and services provided by the nation's largest environmental and professional liability insurance providers. As a wholesale broker, RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516 (c) 2020 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC.For more information please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. Contact Information StarrComm Strategies

William Chelak

732-541-2971





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RT New Day