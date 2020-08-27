Natural Medilube® Offers Ultra-Safe Lubricant to Fertility Clinics & Birthing Centers; Expectant Moms Can Now Protect Their Own Health & That of Their Newborns

Natural Medilube® offers a solution to a major health crisis at fertility clinics and birthing centers across North America that are using paraben-laced and petroleum-based lubricants on pregnant and TTC (Trying to Conceive) moms. Natural Medilube is 100%-plant-based and completely free of all petroleum, parabens and fragrances, thereby, promoting a healthy vaginal biome.





During conception, gestation, and birthing – it is absolutely vital to the health of both mom & baby that a woman’s vaginal biome remain in optimum pH balance and free from all parabens and petroleum-based ingredients. At issue is the fact that many birthing centers and fertility clinics are using and recommending dangerously flawed lubricants that can significantly disrupt ovulation, fertility, and sperm motility via the introduction of harmful chemicals into the body.



A few examples of this misguided practice include the use of mineral oil, Pre-Seed®, and ultrasound gel in the fertility and birthing process. Studies show that mineral oil can leave an oily residue on the vaginal biome – disrupting a woman’s natural pH, limiting the ability of sperm to penetrate the egg, and increasing the risk of bacterial infection.



Pre-Seed® lubricant, by FirstResponse®, lists two parabens on its back label, Methylparaben and Propylparaben, both of which are chemical compounds. In a scientific review, the Endocrine Society classifies parabens as potential Endocrine-Disrupting Compounds (EDCs) that may alter hormone levels in the body leading to hormonal imbalances mainly in the reproductive and nervous systems.



Many ultrasound gel brands fail to list their ingredients on their back label. Some of the more mindful ultrasound gel formulations, such as EcoVue®, have removed harmful parabens and propylene glycol from their ingredient list. However, fertility clinics and birthing centers must be made aware that these gels should only be used for their intended topical-uses and should never enter the vagina or be recommended as a lubricant to couples trying to conceive.



Empowered Products, Inc. offers an immediate solution with the introduction of 100%-plant-based Natural Medilube (



Those interested in learning more can



Empowered Products’ CEO, Scott Simon Fraser, stated, “It confounds me that fertility clinics and birthing centers are knowingly or unknowingly using and recommending paraben and petroleum bearing lubricants in their practices. Becoming pregnant can be extremely difficult, expensive, and heart wrenching for so many couples, and introducing these dangerous chemicals into the body only serves to further impede the fertility process. In response, we’ve formulated Natural Medilube® with a woman’s natural pH in mind, thereby promoting a healthy vaginal biome – that is 100% free of parabens and petroleum byproducts – from conception all the way to a safe and healthy childbirth.”



PUSH San Diego founder and fertility expert, Dr. Deb Davies, DACM, added, “Natural Medilube® is the safest and purest personal lubricant I have found. I love that it’s 100%-plant-based, and it is now the only lubricant brand I recommend to my patients.”



About Empowered Products, Inc.



Founded in 2002 by Scott Simon Fraser, and incorporated in 2009, Empowered Products, Inc. is a mindful manufacturer of personal wellness products ranging from the PINK®, GUN OIL®, and Natural Medilube® personal lubricant brands to Ayurveda-inspired aromatherapy massage lotions and essential oils. The company has a longstanding relationship of compliance and cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and encourages all clinicians and consumers to review back label ingredients on all personal care products before use. The company’s products are manufactured in the USA at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.EmpoweredProducts.com or call 1-800-929-0407.



Contact: Empowered Products, Inc.

Company President

scott@empoweredproducts.com

(702) 630-6306 Las Vegas, NV, August 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Natural Medilube® offers a solution to a major health crisis at fertility clinics and birthing centers across North America that are using paraben-laced and petroleum-based lubricants on pregnant and TTC (Trying to Conceive) moms. With 100%-plant-based Natural Medilube®, expectant moms can now protect their own health and that of their newborns from toxic lubricants containing parabens and petroleum byproducts.During conception, gestation, and birthing – it is absolutely vital to the health of both mom & baby that a woman’s vaginal biome remain in optimum pH balance and free from all parabens and petroleum-based ingredients. At issue is the fact that many birthing centers and fertility clinics are using and recommending dangerously flawed lubricants that can significantly disrupt ovulation, fertility, and sperm motility via the introduction of harmful chemicals into the body.A few examples of this misguided practice include the use of mineral oil, Pre-Seed®, and ultrasound gel in the fertility and birthing process. Studies show that mineral oil can leave an oily residue on the vaginal biome – disrupting a woman’s natural pH, limiting the ability of sperm to penetrate the egg, and increasing the risk of bacterial infection.Pre-Seed® lubricant, by FirstResponse®, lists two parabens on its back label, Methylparaben and Propylparaben, both of which are chemical compounds. In a scientific review, the Endocrine Society classifies parabens as potential Endocrine-Disrupting Compounds (EDCs) that may alter hormone levels in the body leading to hormonal imbalances mainly in the reproductive and nervous systems.Many ultrasound gel brands fail to list their ingredients on their back label. Some of the more mindful ultrasound gel formulations, such as EcoVue®, have removed harmful parabens and propylene glycol from their ingredient list. However, fertility clinics and birthing centers must be made aware that these gels should only be used for their intended topical-uses and should never enter the vagina or be recommended as a lubricant to couples trying to conceive.Empowered Products, Inc. offers an immediate solution with the introduction of 100%-plant-based Natural Medilube ( www.NaturalMedilube.com ), which is completely free of all petroleum, parabens and fragrances.Those interested in learning more can click here to receive a free sample of Natural Medilube® Empowered Products’ CEO, Scott Simon Fraser, stated, “It confounds me that fertility clinics and birthing centers are knowingly or unknowingly using and recommending paraben and petroleum bearing lubricants in their practices. Becoming pregnant can be extremely difficult, expensive, and heart wrenching for so many couples, and introducing these dangerous chemicals into the body only serves to further impede the fertility process. In response, we’ve formulated Natural Medilube® with a woman’s natural pH in mind, thereby promoting a healthy vaginal biome – that is 100% free of parabens and petroleum byproducts – from conception all the way to a safe and healthy childbirth.”PUSH San Diego founder and fertility expert, Dr. Deb Davies, DACM, added, “Natural Medilube® is the safest and purest personal lubricant I have found. I love that it’s 100%-plant-based, and it is now the only lubricant brand I recommend to my patients.”About Empowered Products, Inc.Founded in 2002 by Scott Simon Fraser, and incorporated in 2009, Empowered Products, Inc. is a mindful manufacturer of personal wellness products ranging from the PINK®, GUN OIL®, and Natural Medilube® personal lubricant brands to Ayurveda-inspired aromatherapy massage lotions and essential oils. The company has a longstanding relationship of compliance and cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and encourages all clinicians and consumers to review back label ingredients on all personal care products before use. The company’s products are manufactured in the USA at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.EmpoweredProducts.com or call 1-800-929-0407.Contact: Empowered Products, Inc.Company Presidentscott@empoweredproducts.com(702) 630-6306