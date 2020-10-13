Pivvot & RealX Partner to Accelerate Solar/Wind Development Land Acquisition

Press Releases Pivvot Press Release Share Blog

Pivvot and RealX have partnered to accelerate solar and wind development projects by combining property parcels, land suitability and property rights data.





“Pivvot customers leverage our technology to streamline siting, suitability analysis and permitting of distributed energy and renewables sites,” says Brian Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer for Pivvot. “Our customers identify and evaluate sites from a constructibility, environmental, and suitability perspective. With RealX, our clients now have a direct link to the availability of a property and leasing information for the land. This partnership will allow our customers to save weeks off of their current land rights acquisition time.”



The partnership comes at a time when solar energy in the United States is booming. Thanks to the solar Investment Tax Credit and increasing demand for public and private clean electricity, solar development is seeing a significant growth rate of 49%. “It’s a race to procure and develop land for solar projects right now. Developers need immediate answers to landowner, leasing, and acquisition solutions,” said Jeremy Jarrell, Chief Innovation Officer at RealX. Across the country, states are seeing growth in residential solar, community solar, corporate procurement and large utility-scale procurement.



The Pivvot and RealX partnership provides solar and wind developers with a seamless path from suitability analysis to property acquisition. “The Pivvot integration allows developers to move easily between evaluating suitability and environmental impact to transacting parcels ready for development on our property rights exchange,” says Jarrell. “They can quickly see what parcels are available for immediate lease in the area of interest or connect directly with the owners of parcels not yet listed for lease. Our integration expedites the acquisition process for the most desirable parcels and increases speed to market.”



Stacey McBride

970-219-9377



pivvot.com

