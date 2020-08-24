Press Releases New Age Marketing Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from New Age Marketing Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Marketing Firm Triples in Size During Pandemic

New Age Marketing defies the laws of COVID-19; Expands into 2 more markets during pandemic.





New Age Marketing Inc. hits the ground running in the third quarter with not only one but two expansions for their clients. New Age announced today an expansion into the Asheville, NC Market, led by Director of Operations Eric Ansley Jr., and a second expansion to the Charleston SC Market led by Director of Operation Jasmine Craig. With just a little over a year being at New Age, both Ansley and Craigs’ addition expands Jared Poniatowski’s roster of creative talent.



Eric, who is spearheading the telecommunication marketing campaign in Asheville, said, "I am so humbled and grateful to have been chosen to lead my team on this new journey. I am excited in taking the same mentor-ship that helped me achieve my goals and mentor others to help achieve their goals too! I feel extremely honored to represent our clients and strongly believe company culture is a direct impact on company growth. I look forward to bringing more jobs to the Asheville community."



Eric, a former football collegiate athlete at Marcel University, began his career as an Account Manager before his promotion to Director of Operations. Ansley provides clients with strong leadership skills, creative marketing ideas and knowledge of numerous client services. His extensive skill set will enhance and extend the company’s clients markets, while helping develop and grow future leaders.



In the last year, this is the 7th expansion for New Age Marketing Inc. Director of Operations of New Age, Jared Poniatowski stated, “Good business starts with good people. We hire good people and make them good in Business. Show me a good attitude and I will show you a future in business.”



New Age’s clients expansion to Charleston, SC will be spearheaded by Director of Operations Jasmine Craig. Craig stated, "I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to represent our clients in Charleston and develop as many leaders as possible to make an impact. I truly believe company culture is imperative for company growth, and I am excited to get involved in charity events in the Charleston area. I love giving back to the community we are a part of."



Jasmine is originally from Michigan and attended Ashford University and studied psychology while caring for her son. She later moved from Michigan to Charlotte to get out of her comfort zone where she began her career in Marketing at New Age as an Account Manager.



“My major motivation, my why per say is my family. I want to provide my family with the best life possible and teach them to be humble and always give back.They drive me to do better and to be better. I always say; I can and I will.” Charlotte, NC, August 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Age Marketing Inc. Accelerates Growth by Expanding into New Market Territories for Clients.New Age Marketing Inc. hits the ground running in the third quarter with not only one but two expansions for their clients. New Age announced today an expansion into the Asheville, NC Market, led by Director of Operations Eric Ansley Jr., and a second expansion to the Charleston SC Market led by Director of Operation Jasmine Craig. With just a little over a year being at New Age, both Ansley and Craigs’ addition expands Jared Poniatowski’s roster of creative talent.Eric, who is spearheading the telecommunication marketing campaign in Asheville, said, "I am so humbled and grateful to have been chosen to lead my team on this new journey. I am excited in taking the same mentor-ship that helped me achieve my goals and mentor others to help achieve their goals too! I feel extremely honored to represent our clients and strongly believe company culture is a direct impact on company growth. I look forward to bringing more jobs to the Asheville community."Eric, a former football collegiate athlete at Marcel University, began his career as an Account Manager before his promotion to Director of Operations. Ansley provides clients with strong leadership skills, creative marketing ideas and knowledge of numerous client services. His extensive skill set will enhance and extend the company’s clients markets, while helping develop and grow future leaders.In the last year, this is the 7th expansion for New Age Marketing Inc. Director of Operations of New Age, Jared Poniatowski stated, “Good business starts with good people. We hire good people and make them good in Business. Show me a good attitude and I will show you a future in business.”New Age’s clients expansion to Charleston, SC will be spearheaded by Director of Operations Jasmine Craig. Craig stated, "I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to represent our clients in Charleston and develop as many leaders as possible to make an impact. I truly believe company culture is imperative for company growth, and I am excited to get involved in charity events in the Charleston area. I love giving back to the community we are a part of."Jasmine is originally from Michigan and attended Ashford University and studied psychology while caring for her son. She later moved from Michigan to Charlotte to get out of her comfort zone where she began her career in Marketing at New Age as an Account Manager.“My major motivation, my why per say is my family. I want to provide my family with the best life possible and teach them to be humble and always give back.They drive me to do better and to be better. I always say; I can and I will.” Contact Information New Age Marketing Inc.

Alice Antunes

603-512-3683



newagemarketinginc.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Age Marketing Inc.