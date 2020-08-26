PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

New eClinical Platform Strategic Analysis & Competitive Landscape Report


Survey Quantifies eClinical Platform Use and Satisfaction and Identifies Dramatic Perceptual Changes

Menlo Park, CA, August 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), the leading strategic consulting firm to the CRO industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its new syndicated report, "Strategic Analysis of the eClinical Platform Market and Competitive Landscape, A Market Undergoing Perceptual Change - 2020." This landmark study of 100 biopharmaceutical clinical development decision makers in the US and Europe provides quantitative analysis, metrics, competitor profiles and insights into eClinical platform use and satisfaction, switching, selection criteria and vendor performance. Vendors providing eClinical platforms highlighted by respondents in the report include Covance, IBM, ICON, IQVIA, Medidata, Oracle, PAREXEL, PPD, and Veeva among others.

The market research was conducted to better understand the current eClinical platform competitive landscape and customer satisfaction. The report also examines the perceived performance and strengths and weaknesses of each eClinical platform across a number of criteria. According to Jon Meyer, Principal, Life Science Strategy Group, "Upon digging into the data an interesting story emerges. The established market leader, while still firmly perceived to be as such, has a few clear 'holes in its armor.' One vendor, in particular, is offering a platform solution that is resonating with customers through its intuitiveness and ease of use, to the point that we will be watching this market closely to see if a 'passing of the market leadership torch' happens in the future."

To learn more on the strategic analysis of the eClinical platform market, competitive landscape, and vendors best positioned to meet the needs of biopharmaceutical customers or to download sample pages from the report, visit https://lifesciencestrategy.com/publications/ols/products/eclinical-platforms-2020-report.

About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Life Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics and drug discovery.
Contact Information
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Jon Meyer
1-800-941-6373
Contact
www.lifesciencestrategy.com

