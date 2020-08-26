New eClinical Platform Strategic Analysis & Competitive Landscape Report

Press Releases Life Science Strategy Group, LLC Press Release Share Blog

The market research was conducted to better understand the current eClinical platform competitive landscape and customer satisfaction. The report also examines the perceived performance and strengths and weaknesses of each eClinical platform across a number of criteria. According to Jon Meyer, Principal, Life Science Strategy Group, "Upon digging into the data an interesting story emerges. The established market leader, while still firmly perceived to be as such, has a few clear 'holes in its armor.' One vendor, in particular, is offering a platform solution that is resonating with customers through its intuitiveness and ease of use, to the point that we will be watching this market closely to see if a 'passing of the market leadership torch' happens in the future."



To learn more on the strategic analysis of the eClinical platform market, competitive landscape, and vendors best positioned to meet the needs of biopharmaceutical customers or to download sample pages from the report, visit



About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC



Jon Meyer

1-800-941-6373



www.lifesciencestrategy.com



