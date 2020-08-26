Press Releases TechFlow Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from TechFlow: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: TechFlow Named to Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

A refreshed vision, new leadership and employee-ownership have propelled the 25-year old company into a new era of growth.





“TechFlow is an employee-owned company with smart people willing to put forth effort, creativity, humor, and empathy with a long-term vision and dedication to quality in support of our customers’ mission,” said Robert Baum, CEO of TechFlow. “I believe this has been the key to securing continued growth and has led to our ranking on the Inc. 5000 in 2020.”



TechFlow launched 25-years ago in southern California with an overall mission of innovating and applying technology for commercial markets and government agencies. Since then, the company has reinvigorated its entrepreneurial spirit through the integration of new leadership while transitioning to a 100% employee owned company. TechFlow’s external board of directors and board of advisors is comprised of top tier industry and government talent who work together with employee owners to deliver forward-leaning solutions for customers.



“TechFlow has always leveraged technology and its always ahead approach to design innovative and impactful solutions that create a competitive advantage for our customers,” said Mark Carter, President and COO of TechFlow. “In recent years, we have worked very hard to create an environment where our people can excel knowing we are helping our nation. The entire TechFlow team will take great pride in this achievement that highlights the results of our hard work.”



All 2020 Inc. 5000 honorees companies are not only competitive within their markets, but have also showcased staggering growth compared with prior lists as well, achieving an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.



“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”



About TechFlow

TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington, DC and throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com. San Diego, CA, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leading business-media brand, Inc. recently announced that TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy.“TechFlow is an employee-owned company with smart people willing to put forth effort, creativity, humor, and empathy with a long-term vision and dedication to quality in support of our customers’ mission,” said Robert Baum, CEO of TechFlow. “I believe this has been the key to securing continued growth and has led to our ranking on the Inc. 5000 in 2020.”TechFlow launched 25-years ago in southern California with an overall mission of innovating and applying technology for commercial markets and government agencies. Since then, the company has reinvigorated its entrepreneurial spirit through the integration of new leadership while transitioning to a 100% employee owned company. TechFlow’s external board of directors and board of advisors is comprised of top tier industry and government talent who work together with employee owners to deliver forward-leaning solutions for customers.“TechFlow has always leveraged technology and its always ahead approach to design innovative and impactful solutions that create a competitive advantage for our customers,” said Mark Carter, President and COO of TechFlow. “In recent years, we have worked very hard to create an environment where our people can excel knowing we are helping our nation. The entire TechFlow team will take great pride in this achievement that highlights the results of our hard work.”All 2020 Inc. 5000 honorees companies are not only competitive within their markets, but have also showcased staggering growth compared with prior lists as well, achieving an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”About TechFlowTechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington, DC and throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com. Contact Information TechFlow

Robert Baum

858-412-8000



techflow.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

cynthia@cgcommunications.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TechFlow