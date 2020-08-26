ICARO Media Group Expands LATAM Media and Content Operations in Preparation for Q4 Launch

Press Releases Icaro Media Group Press Release Share Blog

New York, NY, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ICARO™ Media Group announced today the expansion of its Latin American Media and Content Operations division, with immediate plans to increase its content management team and open additional offices in Mexico City and Pachuca, Mexico. This expansion will provide direct support for the company’s growing partnerships with media groups and telcos in LATAM markets, providing ICARO’s digital content solutions to partners across web, mobile, and OTT devices throughout the region.ICARO Media Group provides the most advanced AI, digital media platform and content aggregation platform in partnership with global telcos and media companies who control the immediate access to their subscribers. These customized tailored “Super Aps” combine a telco partner’s media rights with ICARO’s domestic and international 3rd-party media partnerships content exchange, engaging the telco’s audience with personalized dynamic digital content and E-commerce experiences in verticals such as breaking news, health and wellness, music and gaming. ICARO puts the power of access to the user back in the telco and media company’s control with better content, monetization, analytics and user engagement through personalization.“ICARO Media Group is investing wisely in our expanding operations across LATAM,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “As we prepare for our initial launch in LATAM to over 40M potential users in Fiscal Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, the demand for expanded digital video content and access to information and commerce will continue to grow. Expanding our LATAM team of experts allows ICARO to provide better quality content and fulfillment to the users, to grow revenues to telco and media partnerships through heightened monetization in advertising, E-commerce and video licensing fees, and to create greater value for ICARO shareholders.”Expansion of ICARO’s media and content operations in Mexico City and Pachuca Mexico will be overseen by Victor Vergara, Vice President of Content Operations LATAM. “With both a significant increase in our content operations staffing and a new location in the Mexico City metropolitan area, we are positioning to better support the growing network of premium digital content brands featured in our selection of AI-powered apps and affiliated publisher partners in LATAM,” stated Victor Vergara. “This also offers a centralized location for additional sales and marketing support and for subsequent expansion plans in the 13 primary markets in LATAM."About ICAROICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Pachuca, and a rep office in London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Contact Information Icaro Media Group

Christopher Stankiewicz

347-620-9272



http://www.icaromediagroup.com



