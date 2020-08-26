myHRcounsel is Pleased to Announce a New Partnership with Payroll Network

Press Releases myHRcounsel Press Release Share Blog

myHRcounsel will add an additional layer of expertise to Payroll Network’s HR Advisors, by providing Payroll Network’s clients with legal advice backed by the attorney-client privilege from their team of licensed attorneys. In addition to on-demand legal guidance, clients will also receive 24/7 access to myHRcounsel’s HR Solutions Center, which is stocked with more than 1,000 employment and corporate law forms, legal overviews, checklists, FAQs, as well as legal information on all Federal and state laws.



“myHRcounsel’s next evolution approach to legal advice- on-demand, unlimited access to employment legal counsel, offers Payroll Network clients the critical tools they need to resolve both simple and complex HR and corporate legal issues,” said myHRcounsel CEO Mark Young. “We are excited to be working with Payroll Network, who is providing their clients with outstanding customer service and a comprehensive human capital management software.”



"Our partnership with myHRcounsel provides a secondary layer of expertise for legal topics beyond the scope of HR support, and/or situations where direct guidance from an attorney is requested or required," stated Payroll Network CEO George Sarbacher. “This is particularly important for risk mitigation during a global pandemic.”



About Payroll Network

Payroll Network helps companies succeed with outstanding client service and comprehensive human capital management (HCM) SaaS, enabling employees to reach their full potential. Payroll, HR, time, talent, benefits, compliance and workforce management are delivered in a unified platform that increases retention and productivity. Payroll Network has just launched a subsidiary, GovConPay, the first and only Payroll/HCM company wholly dedicated to serving government contractors. Learn more at www.govconpay.com.



Payroll Network is a proud supporter of the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation helping to raise awareness about teenage depression and anxiety. Learn more at:



About myHRcounsel™

Mark Young

612-339-1421



myhrcounsel.com



