Artists First Records

KIN4LIFE Celebrates Their 21st Anniversary in Music with "I Love KIN4LIFE" Re-Release


On August 28, KIN4LIFE re-released their seminal album "I Love KIN4LIFE" on indie label Artists First Records. The release will kick off a retrospective look at the group's two decades of contributions to the music industry, and in particular, to the visibility of LGBTQ artists.

Philadelphia, PA, August 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- "I Love KIN4LIFE," originally released in 2009, was one of the first albums to openly celebrate and acknowledge the "Love Is Love" mantra that is now commonplace in popular culture.

As pioneers among LGBTQ artists, Nor and IQ of KIN4LIFE had the foresight and the courage to step out beyond convention and publicly share thoughts and images that had previously been taboo, especially in the male-dominated and often misogynistic hip hop genre.

Notably, especially for the time, the video for the single "Make Up Girl" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTG-g18xgmc garnered attention from mainstream networks and outlets, holding a spot on the Click List Countdown on MTV's Logo for 11 consecutive weeks, culminating in a nomination for the Click List's Top Videos of 2009.

The impact of the album at the time of the original release was significant, especially for the LGBTQ community. Nor remembers the pivotal effect of being out front during a time when LGBTQ artists were not visible in the industry. "This album marks an era of becoming. So many people were able to find themselves when they experienced this album." IQ credits the album with solidifying KIN4LIFE's place in music. "This project is close to my heart. I hope you enjoy the album that let me know I would do music for the rest of my life."

"I Love KIN4LIFE" is now available for download and streaming on all music platforms via Artists First Records, an imprint of Ropeadope Records. Download the album here https://ropeadope.lnk.to/ILoveKIN4LIFE. For more on KIN4LIFE, visit https://www.kin4life.net/.

Artists First Records is an independent record label based in Philadelphia and is an imprint of Ropeadope Records. For more information on Artists First Records, contact info@artistsfirstrecords.net
Contact Information
Artists First Records
Melody Forrester
267-252-0186
Contact
artistsfirstrecords.net

