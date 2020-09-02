UZIO, a Leader in HCM Technology, Introduces Uzio Legal in Partnership with myHRcounsel™

Press Releases myHRcounsel Press Release Share Blog

myHRcounsel provides on-demand legal and compliance services through a call-center, web and mobile application staffed with 35+ attorneys capable of advising on all Federal and 50 State employment laws. Their 20 year history of providing services in this format has afforded their clients to receive instant answers on everyday HR compliance questions at a greatly reduced fee. The HR Concierge is provided for a “flat” monthly fee and is available 7 days a week. To learn more, visit Reston, VA, September 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pleased to announce an exciting new partnership between Uzio and myHRcounsel™. HR and Payroll compliance is already very complicated and only getting more and more difficult with the many changes to employment laws particularly in the current economic conditions. Having the right advisors and tools to navigate these complicated employment laws requires knowledgeable and responsive counsel.Uzio is a leader in benefit administration, human capital management and payroll technology market, offering an integrated all-in-one benefits administration and human capital management platform for SMBs. As industry experts, Uzio recognizes the need to offer innovative solutions for a rapidly changing business environment.“SMBs have been hit the hardest by the current economic turmoil created by the COVID crisis. As businesses regain their footing, we are trying to do our bit to help them recover. That is why we are very pleased to announce the launch of Uzio Legal in partnership with myHRcounsel, to offer legal and compliance advice to SMBs,” said Sanjay Singh, CEO of UZIO. “Uzio Legal will help SMBs remain in compliance of employment laws and help accelerate their recovery and growth,” he added.SMBs can now bring their company “into compliance” and avoid the hassles and high fees incurred with attorneys in doing so. Uzio Legal, powered by myHRcounsel™, provides legal protection and compliance to the businesses by providing legal counsel and important current documentation to the HR and legal functions critical to the business. On-call and on-line 7 days a week, and built right into Uzio’s Platform, this legal solution is the next evolution of the industry and saves clients time and money, while providing world-class legal advice.“We are so humbled by Uzio’s decision to launch Uzio Legal powered by myHRcounsel and provide our services to its clients! With other HR services providing only directional opinions, while disclaiming those opinions and not backing the same, our solution with Uzio provides clients with HR and legal advice they can rely on,” said Mark Young, myHRcounsel’s CEO and Co-founder.About the Uzio GroupWith over 150+ broker partners, 1700+ Employers relying on UZIO and 70+ carrier serving plans, UZIO offers an Integrated HR, Benefit Administration and Payroll technology platform for brokers, employers, and employees in the SMB space. UZIO enables SMBs to manage HR and compliance with its user-friendly platform and advanced features. Visit www.uzio.com to learn more about UZIO.About myHRcounselmyHRcounsel provides on-demand legal and compliance services through a call-center, web and mobile application staffed with 35+ attorneys capable of advising on all Federal and 50 State employment laws. Their 20 year history of providing services in this format has afforded their clients to receive instant answers on everyday HR compliance questions at a greatly reduced fee. The HR Concierge is provided for a “flat” monthly fee and is available 7 days a week. To learn more, visit www.myHRcounsel.com Contact Information myHRcounsel

Mark Young

612-339-1421



myhrcounsel.com



