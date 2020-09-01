Ask My Buddy, Personal Alert Network and Noonlight Team to Offer Amazon Alexa Users Access to First Responders

Press Releases Ask My Buddy Press Release Share Blog

Amazon Alexa users can now send a help request to local emergency first responders (police, fire, medical) via a single voice command. Buddy Assist, Powered By Noonlight, is a new feature included with a Premium subscription to the popular skill "Ask My Buddy."





“We’ve had a commitment from our first day on Alexa in 2015, to enable technology to get help to those who need it. Offering Buddy Assist is the next step in that commitment and adds a level of security when getting help from friends and family is not quite enough,” said co-founder Pat Coggins. “When coupled with our Send Help with Reason function, Noonlight agents will have the information they need to dispatch the appropriate service direct to our user’s home.”



Why This Matters



Each year, more than 50,000 people are injured while home alone and according to the Centers for Disease Control, 30% of those who have fallen may be stranded for hours before being found. Ask My Buddy was designed to address these issues by leveraging voice assistance devices already in millions of homes. With one quick voice command, Ask My Buddy will alert all of the people in a user’s Personal Alert Network simultaneously, without the user needing to remember or find contact information in a moment of crisis. When Buddy Assist is enabled, alerts will also be sent to Noonlight to dispatch first responders.



“Our users feel secure knowing they can use technology to enhance their personal security while enjoying the many additional features of a voice device, With Buddy Assist Powered By Noonlight, you’ve got a smarter and more advanced way to connect to police, fire, or emergency medical help when you need it.”



Ask My Buddy Premium and Ultimate subscribers who wish to use Buddy Assist should contact support@askmybuddy.net for steps to enable the feature. Buddy Assist is currently available to Amazon Alexa users based in the USA. Ask My Buddy only needs an Amazon Alexa or Google Home device with an active Internet connection for use and does not require the user to have a telephone, smartphone, or computer. The company is committed to offering this service and will continue to enhance the skill features based on user feedback and advancements in technology.



About Ask My Buddy

Ask My Buddy, Personal Alert Network is a service that leverages Amazon Alexa and Google Home Voice Platforms to connect more than 165,000 users to their Personal Alert Network using only their voice. The service is designed for ease of use by all customers, and is a favorite of senior and mobility challenged individuals. Ask My Buddy is not a substitute for 911, but rather an additional tool for those trying to preserve their independence, offering the security of knowing help is just a shout away.



Release dates:

Nov. 13, 2015 - Amazon Alexa (first 30 skills)

Jan. 5, 2017 - Google Home



Sheryl Coggins

860-602-8339



www.askmybuddy.net



