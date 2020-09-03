Non-Profit To Great Lengths Launches with 1st Annual Silly Walk Competition at Liquid Alchemy Beverages in Wilmington, DE

Press Releases To Great Lengths, LLC Press Release Share Blog

New non-profit based in the Delaware Valley helps under-served individuals achieve their highest life potential.





Many individuals and families living in the Delaware Valley area have been struggling to work their way out of difficult circumstances to achieve their fullest potential. To Great Lengths is seeking to find those individuals and providing them with the tools required to change those circumstances.



Based on a firm belief that a positive mindset and willingness to work hard are essential to achieving one’s full potential, To Great Lengths is partnering with a variety of local employers, health care service providers, life coaches and financial advisors to offer additional services to ensure each individual has a tremendous chance to achieve greatness. There will be scholarships as well as financial assistance offered to help aid the individual’s skillset and potential. With all these valuable resources available, there is an exceptional opportunity for the individual to gain the knowledge necessary for a successful future.



The first event, the Silly Walk Contest and Fundraiser, will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Liquid Alchemy Beverages in Wilmington, DE from 1:00-4:00 P.M. It will pay tribute to the famous Monty Python skit “Ministry of Silly Walks” featuring John Cleese. Contestants will be judged on creativity, style, and of course, silliness! There will be loads of prizes, t-shirts and special silly libations will be flowing. To Great Lengths is currently looking for hardworking, deserving individuals to work with to help them reach to their highest potential.



To Great Lengths, LLC is a nonprofit organization committed to serving children, adults, families and the community at large. Through its uniquely designed programs and services, To Great Lengths offers a wide variety of opportunities and resources in education, mental health, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and much more.



To Great Lengths, LLC.

Mike McGowan

610-909-5589

