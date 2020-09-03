PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
VoiceStar.ai Releases VoiceINV 2.0


First-to-market Voice + AI enabled app takes bar and food inventory for restaurants.

VoiceStar.ai Releases VoiceINV 2.0
Dallas, TX, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Voicestar.ai today announced the release of its groundbreaking Voice Inventory App - “VoiceINV™” 2.0. VoiceINV™ was designed by restaurant operators and built by voice technologists to reduce the time and increase efficiency of counting food and bar inventories. VoiceINV is a first-to-market AI-enabled productivity software solution – a more efficient and less demanding solution for millions of restaurant operators. Veteran restaurant operator, RestTech investor and VoiceTech entrepreneur Michael L. Atkinson is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“Automating the time consuming food and bar inventory tasks using voice + AI is a perfect blend of efficiency in a low touch, hands-free way. Using the VoiceINV app takes just one person about an hour to count restaurant food and bar stock items and generate instant cost analysis and usage reports. VoiceINV can work in conjunction with any back-ofﬁce or accounting system via direct integration or by sending data files to the general ledger,” said Michael L. Atkinson, Founder and CEO of StarBar, Inc., DBA VoiceStar.ai

VoiceINV can save operators 80%+ of their valuable time taking physical counts and VoiceINV it pays for itself the first month of use. With the cloud based VoiceINV platform, restaurant operators can manage inventory assets, update pars and count stock assets using just their voice. Then, generate instant food and pouring costs and usage data using the proprietary and patent pending voice application developed by VoiceStar.ai. There is no special hardware needed just a smartphone and the VoiceINV app. VoiceINV works on both iOS and Android platform.

See it. Say it. Count it.™
voicestar.ai

About VoiceStar.ai
StarBar, Inc. (VoiceStar.ai) was founded in 2019 by Michael L. Atkinson and Bailiwick Ventures, Inc., to bring machine learning and voice technology to the foodservice and hospitality industries. Its diverse team of operators, machine learning experts and RestTech entrepreneurs deliver impactful VoiceTech solutions for restaurant and bar operators. VoiceINV produces real-time actionable data and insights, Inventory asset management, bar and food cost monitoring and theft detection are just a few of the many voice benefits made possible with the VoiceStar.ai- VoiceINV™ platform.
Contact Information
VoiceStar.ai
Michael Atkinson
650-206-8405
Contact
voicestar.ai
michael@bailiwickventures.com

