FireFlex Yoga’s Train the Trainer Workshop: October 9 at Santa Clara City Fire Training Center

Train the Trainer attendees will receive a step-by-step manual and training in yoga and interoception to create a series of classes to benefit firefighters and increase wellness at their departments. Registration is limited to 20 attendees; to follow COVID-safe guidelines, the training will be held at a large training center with plenty of fresh air and physical distancing. Early bird pricing through September is $595.



“After many years delivering yoga classes at fire stations, I designed this training to empower firefighters with impactful wellness tools,” said FireFlex founder, Shannon McQuaide. “And now, with the pandemic and one of the most intense fire seasons underway, first responder stress is at an all-time high. My mission is to provide tools to mitigate injury and increase wellness and resilience.”



Since 2014, FireFlex Yoga has offered classes at fire stations across the Bay Area, reaching thousands of firefighters at more than 20 departments. It’s the only yoga program created specifically for firefighters that gathers quantitative data before/after a series of classes using the Functional Movement Screen and the Multidimensional Assessment of Interoceptive Awareness. Results consistently show the program’s impact on increased wellness for first responders, enhancing both their physical and mental wellness.



"I highly recommend FireFlex Yoga for any fire department. It truly blends physical fitness along with mental fitness, and I think both of those correlate,” said Firefighter Luke Duncan of the Scotts Valley Fire Department.



First responders are vulnerable to traumatic stress disorders, compassion fatigue, and maladaptive coping strategies without proactive interventions. Through FireFlex Yoga, first responders are learning how to strengthen their bodies, breath, and attention to increase resiliency. Interoceptive mind-body awareness creates stronger resilience and decision-making under pressure. To achieve this, FireFlex integrates breathing and mindfulness practices to encourage firefighters’ ability to focus on present-moment sensations.



“We are constantly on the go and in a state of hyper-awareness. It’s important that we find time to slow things down and I have learned how to do this by slowing down and regulating my breath. This is one of the many benefits I have experienced through FireFlex Yoga classes offered at our department. Now when I hear the tones go off, I take a deep breath and feel my body calming down. This helps me to think more clearly when I have to make decisions that will ultimately affect my crew and the public,” said Southern Marin Fire Protection District Captain Jason Golden.



FireFlex Yoga is offering a National Online Yoga Program for departments to receive streaming classes that are customized for firefighters at each location. In addition to personally curated classes, firefighters can also join additional classes created for other subscribed departments, without surcharge, on- or off-duty. Public streaming classes are also offered Tuesdays and Fridays at 9am PDT: mindbody.io/locations/fireflex-yoga



Another way FireFlex Yoga is supporting first responders is through its Wellness Wednesday initiative. Each Wednesday at noon PDT, FireFlex founder Shannon McQuaide leads interviews with firefighters and other experts discussing obstacles and solutions in providing wellness programs at departments. Conversations are live on Instagram and saved in @fireflexyoga’s IGTV.



Train the Trainer: October 9-11, 2020 at Santa Clara City Fire Training Center, register here: www.activewellness.com/fireflexyoga-trainthetrainer



About FireFlex Yoga



FireFlex Yoga is a wellness program designed for first responders to mitigate stress and on-the-job injuries. It’s the only yoga program for firefighters that gathers quantitative data before/after a series of classes to measure results of daily fundamental movement patterns and interoception. The data has consistently demonstrated improvement for a high majority of firefighters, which correlates to testimonials describing increased mental resiliency and decreased chronic and acute stress. FireFlex Yoga is listed as a key resource benefiting firefighter wellness on California’s Professional Firefighters Association’s “Healing Our Own” website.



Founded in 2014 by Shannon McQuaide, FireFlex brings the yoga practice to first responders with a deep knowledge of their culture. McQuaide comes from a “fire family” with several firefighters including her father, uncle, sister, and brother-in-law. In addition to yoga certification, McQuaide has completed immersive education in psychology, mindfulness, Trauma Sensitive Yoga, and a master’s degree in leadership. For more information, please visit FireFlexYoga.com.



Media Contact:

Shannon McQuaide, FireFlex Yoga Founder

Shannon@FireFlexYoga.com

Shannon McQuaide

831-431-0850



fireflexyoga.com

