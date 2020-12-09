Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2020 Named by Web Marketing Association





“Use of smartphones and tablet computers continue to explode and companies are racing to have users connect and interact with them using mobile devices,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “The goal of the MobileWebAwards is to both recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing some of the most effective mobile Web sites and mobile apps on the Internet.”



This year’s top awards include:



won Best of Show Mobile Website for TURNNT. TURNNT (Trying to Understand Relationships, Networks, and Neighborhoods in Trans Women of Color) is a study by Columbia University that aims to better understand these challenges in order to serve their medical needs. The objective of the campaign was to recruit TWOC in New York City to enroll in the study. In order to do that, we had to break down barriers of distrust between the medical community and the trans community. With this campaign, we showcased them authentically - bold, empowered, and beautiful. Through personal interviews, they were able to share their unique experiences, helping to build trust with eligible participants and highlighting the importance of enrollment.



won Best of Show Mobile Application for Brainstem 3D atlas.



Brainstem and SEZ anatomy is a mobile App for medical students or residents that lets users see inside of the brainstem by simply tapping the brainstem. Intuitive usability such as simple dragging or pinching the screen enhances learning experience efficiency. It is now much easier to grasp 3D relationships of the complex anatomy. Neurosurgeons can study detailed information on safe entry zones to the brainstem (safe area to approach the brainstem) that was collected from more than 20 published papers over 40 years, when surgery to the brainstem was first scientifically reported. Another unique feature is a lesion mode. Users can put an imaginary lesion (tumor) as a sphere or ellipsoid and simulate the best surgical approach to the lesion. This is the world's first App that can be used in presurgical simulation.



was named Top Interactive Agency for the 2020 MobileWebAwards competition. They received 4 awards including Best Best of Show Mobile Website, LGBTQ Mobile Website, Best Pharmaceuticals Mobile Website and Best Pharmaceuticals Mobile Application. As the global leader in talent acquisition technologies, they are committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to enhance clients’ employer brands – across every connection point.



A complete list of winners can be found on the award program’s Website.



The



The Best of Industry winners receive a statue reminiscent of a personal mobile device, it could be yesterday’s smart phone, today’s tablet, or tomorrow’s device. It is crafted of fine jet-black crystal with the iconic “W” accent in 24kt plated gold and personalized with your award information. The award is entirely hand crafted by, Society Awards, the makers and designers of other notable award programs such as the Golden Globes, Emmys, MTV VMAs, and CLIOs to name a few, and presented in its own custom gift box.



The 2020 MobileWebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.



About the MobileWebAwards



The Boston, MA, December 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the winners of its 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition. This award program recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org “Use of smartphones and tablet computers continue to explode and companies are racing to have users connect and interact with them using mobile devices,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “The goal of the MobileWebAwards is to both recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing some of the most effective mobile Web sites and mobile apps on the Internet.”This year’s top awards include: Patients & Purpose won Best of Show Mobile Website for TURNNT. TURNNT (Trying to Understand Relationships, Networks, and Neighborhoods in Trans Women of Color) is a study by Columbia University that aims to better understand these challenges in order to serve their medical needs. The objective of the campaign was to recruit TWOC in New York City to enroll in the study. In order to do that, we had to break down barriers of distrust between the medical community and the trans community. With this campaign, we showcased them authentically - bold, empowered, and beautiful. Through personal interviews, they were able to share their unique experiences, helping to build trust with eligible participants and highlighting the importance of enrollment. Department of Neurosurgery, The University of Tokyo won Best of Show Mobile Application for Brainstem 3D atlas.Brainstem and SEZ anatomy is a mobile App for medical students or residents that lets users see inside of the brainstem by simply tapping the brainstem. Intuitive usability such as simple dragging or pinching the screen enhances learning experience efficiency. It is now much easier to grasp 3D relationships of the complex anatomy. Neurosurgeons can study detailed information on safe entry zones to the brainstem (safe area to approach the brainstem) that was collected from more than 20 published papers over 40 years, when surgery to the brainstem was first scientifically reported. Another unique feature is a lesion mode. Users can put an imaginary lesion (tumor) as a sphere or ellipsoid and simulate the best surgical approach to the lesion. This is the world's first App that can be used in presurgical simulation. Patients & Purpose was named Top Interactive Agency for the 2020 MobileWebAwards competition. They received 4 awards including Best Best of Show Mobile Website, LGBTQ Mobile Website, Best Pharmaceuticals Mobile Website and Best Pharmaceuticals Mobile Application. As the global leader in talent acquisition technologies, they are committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to enhance clients’ employer brands – across every connection point.A complete list of winners can be found on the award program’s Website.The MobileWebAwards were judged on seven criteria seen as requirements for a success mobile website or mobile app. They include Creativity, Impact, Design, Content, Interactivity, Ease of use and Use of the medium. Each mobile website or mobile app entry is judged against other entries of the same format in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.The Best of Industry winners receive a statue reminiscent of a personal mobile device, it could be yesterday’s smart phone, today’s tablet, or tomorrow’s device. It is crafted of fine jet-black crystal with the iconic “W” accent in 24kt plated gold and personalized with your award information. The award is entirely hand crafted by, Society Awards, the makers and designers of other notable award programs such as the Golden Globes, Emmys, MTV VMAs, and CLIOs to name a few, and presented in its own custom gift box.The 2020 MobileWebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.About the MobileWebAwardsThe Web Marketing Association’s 6th annual MobileWebAwards are based upon the success of its long running international WebAward Competition for Website Development and the Internet Advertising Competition . All Web Marketing Association award programs recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning entry.