Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential Announce Opening of Parc at Murfreesboro Apartment Homes in Murfreesboro, TN

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party Management Company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and they manage 30,000 units in more than 40 metro markets. Pegasus Residential provides expertise in acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, also serves as consultants in building and construction services for their clients. For more information about Pegasus, visit Murfreesboro, TN, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Are you ready for modern living that’s Outside the Norm, Inside the Boro? Parc at Murfreesboro Apartment Homes is now officially open and showcasing a beautiful 6000 sq. ft. clubhouse and leasing center featuring a multitude of soft seating areas, table shuffleboard, poker table, and billiards. Residents, expected to move-in this month, will come home to one of 359 luxuriously modern one-, two- or three-bedroom homes featuring smart-home technology including thermostats, locks, and lighting, custom kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, in-home washers and dryers, wood-plank and plush custom flooring, and sunrooms.Located just minutes from Middle Tennessee State University, the Parc at Murfreesboro is ideally situated so everything is right outside your door including an eclectic mix of shops, eateries, and entertainment. Lindy Ware, CEO at Pegasus Residential said, “We are always excited to begin a new project with Equity Resources, and we couldn’t be happier to be back in the beautiful town of Murfreesboro. This community focuses on smart home technology and elegant upscale finishes. We can’t wait to see how this community changes the landscape of the area!”The community is now offering in-person, virtual, and self-guided tours. The leasing center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Tyler Gentry, Community Manager at Parc at Murfreesboro, said, “I couldn't be more excited that our community will feature elevators in every apartment building, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Well Beats Virtual Training, and smart home technology. These features will set us apart in the Murfreesboro market, and truly provide a community that our residents will be proud to call home!"Choose to live Outside the Norm, Inside the Boro at Parc at Murfreesboro. To learn more, schedule a tour or lease today, visit us online at ParcatMurfreesboro.com About Equity Resources, LLCEquity Resources, LLC was founded in 1976 in Birmingham, Alabama, by Jack Fiorella, CCIM, a Birmingham native and graduate of Auburn University. The company is a highly successful private real estate development and investment company specializing in the multifamily industry. The company’s success can be attributed to its team of real estate professionals, the careful selection of the right assets and deal structures, astute negotiations and an effective network of expert partners. Equity Resources currently owns or has previously owned multifamily assets throughout the Central and Southern United States. For more information, visit www.equityresources.net About Pegasus ResidentialPegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party Management Company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and they manage 30,000 units in more than 40 metro markets. Pegasus Residential provides expertise in acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, also serves as consultants in building and construction services for their clients. For more information about Pegasus, visit www.pegasusresidential.com.