PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium Appoints New Executive Director


Industry Veteran Rebekka Rea selected to be Executive/Managing Director.

Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium Appoints New Executive Director
Dover, DE, September 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium (PRFC) is pleased to announce the addition of Rebekka Rea as it’s Executive/Managing Director. Rea will be leading the charge in the PRFC’s continued efforts to combat complex fraud.

Rebekka is a multi-faceted industry veteran. Her prepaid experience encompasses over 15 years successfully developing new business in incentives, retail, and 3rd party gift card mall channels.

Rebekka co-founded and led the Retail Gift Card Association for it’s first 5 years, achieving great success in building partnerships among retailers. She has also held various leadership and advisory positions with the Incentive Marketing Association, Incentive Gift Card Council, Plastic Jungle, Swipe Mobile, Retail Gift Card Supplier Network and the Prepaid Expo USA.

“We are thrilled to have Rebekka join our team and we look forward to her applying her previous knowledge, experience and expertise to assist the PRFC in continued growth and redefining the fight against fraud,” says, Grant Rogers, President of the Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium.

About the PRFC: The PRFC is using the strength of data and the power of collaboration to create Key Risk Indicators to detect and deter fraud. To learn more about the Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium please visit their website at fraudconsortium.org.
Contact Information
Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium
Andrea Valentin
904-325-6339
Contact
fraudconsortium.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help