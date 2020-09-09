Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium Appoints New Executive Director

Press Releases Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium Press Release Share Blog

Industry Veteran Rebekka Rea selected to be Executive/Managing Director.





About the PRFC: The PRFC is using the strength of data and the power of collaboration to create Key Risk Indicators to detect and deter fraud. To learn more about the Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium please visit their website at fraudconsortium.org. Dover, DE, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium (PRFC) is pleased to announce the addition of Rebekka Rea as it’s Executive/Managing Director. Rea will be leading the charge in the PRFC’s continued efforts to combat complex fraud.Rebekka is a multi-faceted industry veteran. Her prepaid experience encompasses over 15 years successfully developing new business in incentives, retail, and 3rd party gift card mall channels.Rebekka co-founded and led the Retail Gift Card Association for it’s first 5 years, achieving great success in building partnerships among retailers. She has also held various leadership and advisory positions with the Incentive Marketing Association, Incentive Gift Card Council, Plastic Jungle, Swipe Mobile, Retail Gift Card Supplier Network and the Prepaid Expo USA.“We are thrilled to have Rebekka join our team and we look forward to her applying her previous knowledge, experience and expertise to assist the PRFC in continued growth and redefining the fight against fraud,” says, Grant Rogers, President of the Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium.About the PRFC: The PRFC is using the strength of data and the power of collaboration to create Key Risk Indicators to detect and deter fraud. To learn more about the Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium please visit their website at fraudconsortium.org. Contact Information Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium

Andrea Valentin

904-325-6339



fraudconsortium.org



