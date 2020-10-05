Las Vegas Portrait Photographer Christian Purdie Creates a High-End Fashion Look to Individual Portrait Sessions

Most of Christian's clients that hire him and his team for portraits or profiles are not models. They are people that are looking to get quality photographs of themselves taken by a professional. With decades of experience and over one million photographs taken Christian guides his clients through the entire process from his online booking, location, and outfit choices, to posing and relaxing during the session. Las Vegas, NV, October 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Portraits should tell a story about the person that is having their portrait taken. Fashion photography usually has some type of lifestyle theme behind it. Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie has combined his abilities as a portrait and fashion photographer to create a more modern look to individual portraits. His portraits tell a story and add a little flair of fashion photography using traditional lighting techniques with modern technology like wireless lighting and wifi direct connect camera systems.Now that most photographers move directly to social media and everyone has a high res camera in their pockets photographers have to up their game to set themselves apart from what anyone can create with a consumer camera or the latest cell phone. By combining the traditional look and lighting of old school portraits with the more modern style of current fashion CPP has created a unique experience for their clients, creating a fashion style portrait that is better printed and hung on the wall then just shared with social media.Christian's "hybrid" look is great for modern portraits, but he uses a more subtle version for online dating profiles for his clients. With more people moving to online dating websites and apps the demand for online profile photography has increased. Still combining traditional lighting techniques like loop lighting or Rembrandt lighting in the same manner as he shoots portraits, he changes up the posing from traditional portraits to create a more natural look. The trick with clients getting an online dating profile photographer session is to not have the final photographs look like they were taking by a professional photographer. Profiles need to look like they are natural with a "this is me" look to them.