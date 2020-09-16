Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty to Discuss Contractor Faulty Workmanship Coverage Innovations at IRMI Construction Risk Virtual Conference

Press Releases R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental &... Press Release Share Blog

“The coverage for an insured’s ‘self-performed work’ doesn’t usually exist within today’s General Liability policies,” says Reynolds. “In addition, many of today’s Contractor’s Professional Liability policies do not address the repair or replacement of faulty work or material costs.



“True Faulty Workmanship coverage forms are often written as separate insuring agreements to specifically cover the claims arising out of the workmanship of 'your work' or the use of defective materials or products used in 'your work.' This session will provide contractors with an in-depth analysis of the latest advances in this marketplace and the options now available for insuring against the ‘self-performed work’ claims of property owners and other third parties.”



Scheduled for Monday, October 19 at 2:05 p.m. CST, the session will examine the scope of this increasingly popular coverage as well as the drivers behind its adoption by individual contractors and construction firms nationwide. This includes a thorough review of the:



- Faulty Workmanship terms, conditions and exclusions

- Differences in coverages offered by individual carriers

- Real-world incidents that can offer audience members a better grasp of "your work" coverage forms and benefits



For more information on Joseph Reynolds’ “Insurance for Faulty Workmanship” presentation at the IRMI Construction Risk Virtual Conference please contact him at joseph.reynolds@rtspecialty.com or visit https://www.irmi.com/conferences/construction-risk-conference.



About R-T Specialty, LLC



R-T Specialty, LLC’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice is a division of R-T Specialty, LLC. RT ECP (https://rtspecialty.com/product/environmental-construction-professional-liability/) is a specialty resource for insurance agents and brokers with expertise in environmental insurance, environmental risk management and construction related professional liability. RT ECP offers agents and brokers single-point access to an ample portfolio of products and services provided by the nation's largest environmental and professional liability insurance providers. As a wholesale broker, RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516 (c) 2020 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC.



William Chelak

732-541-2971





