Canidium Continues to Pioneer Their Leading SAP Customer Experience Training

Canidium, SAP Customer Experience’s 2020 Partner of the Year, and the undisputed leader in their suite of legacy Callidus products (Commissions, CPQ, and Insurance ICM) and SAP Analytics Cloud, has recently completed a new iteration of their SAP training program, lead by the Learning Program Management Office. The latest improvements address functional additions and technology changes related to products being migrated and integrated to run on SAP’s HANA database platform.





This is nothing new for Canidium, a partner with a dedicated training practice, known as their Learning Program Management Office (LPMO). “Our focus on continuous improvement helps ensure we have the most prepared and informed consultants in the industry. And while the evolution of our learning program is shaped by the latest product releases from SAP, it also relies heavily on the feedback and contributions of our people out there doing the work. They are most in tune with project work and our customers, so who better to advise us on how to align our training with customer success?” said Rodney Ray, who leads Canidium’s Learning Program.



The effectiveness of Canidium’s LPMO has been proven through both the business results of their customers (such as a 90%+ reduction in compensation processing time) as well as their impressive and long Managed Services roster; with most organizations electing to continue leveraging the consultancy for their expertise after an implementation through their month-to-month support contracts. To learn more about Canidium visit



Contact: Rick Roberts, Director of Marketing & Alliances, rickroberts@canidium.com



About Canidium & SAP: Canidium is a market leading full service consultancy, with strategic, technical and managed services focused on Sales Performance and Process Management. In addition to this domain expertise, Canidium also leads the way with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2018 and 2019, making us the most experienced partner with these types of solutions. In 2020, we won the North American Partner Excellence award for SAP Customer Experience. We are able to deliver our services with competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed to increased sales and revenue. Most of our customers find irreplaceable value in our expertise and trust us with Managed Services and ongoing operational support after an initial implementation. We have global teams, with multilingual consultants. Our pre-existing relationship with CallidusCloud®, since Canidium’s inception, has provided customers with over 12 years of experience with the platform. Fort Collins, CO, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Canidium, SAP Customer Experience’s 2020 Partner of the Year, and the undisputed leader in their suite of legacy Callidus products (Commissions, CPQ, and Insurance ICM) and SAP Analytics Cloud, has recently completed a new iteration of their SAP training program. The latest improvements address functional additions and technology changes related to products being migrated and integrated to run on SAP’s HANA database platform.This is nothing new for Canidium, a partner with a dedicated training practice, known as their Learning Program Management Office (LPMO). “Our focus on continuous improvement helps ensure we have the most prepared and informed consultants in the industry. And while the evolution of our learning program is shaped by the latest product releases from SAP, it also relies heavily on the feedback and contributions of our people out there doing the work. They are most in tune with project work and our customers, so who better to advise us on how to align our training with customer success?” said Rodney Ray, who leads Canidium’s Learning Program.The effectiveness of Canidium’s LPMO has been proven through both the business results of their customers (such as a 90%+ reduction in compensation processing time) as well as their impressive and long Managed Services roster; with most organizations electing to continue leveraging the consultancy for their expertise after an implementation through their month-to-month support contracts. To learn more about Canidium visit https://canidium.com/ Contact: Rick Roberts, Director of Marketing & Alliances, rickroberts@canidium.comAbout Canidium & SAP: Canidium is a market leading full service consultancy, with strategic, technical and managed services focused on Sales Performance and Process Management. In addition to this domain expertise, Canidium also leads the way with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2018 and 2019, making us the most experienced partner with these types of solutions. In 2020, we won the North American Partner Excellence award for SAP Customer Experience. We are able to deliver our services with competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed to increased sales and revenue. Most of our customers find irreplaceable value in our expertise and trust us with Managed Services and ongoing operational support after an initial implementation. We have global teams, with multilingual consultants. Our pre-existing relationship with CallidusCloud®, since Canidium’s inception, has provided customers with over 12 years of experience with the platform.