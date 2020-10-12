Las Vegas Headshot Photographer Christian Purdie Uses Three Light and White Background for Clean Modern Look

While working as a headshot photographer Christian also works as an Las Vegas, NV, October 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Almost everyone has a profile photo. Companies are getting more comfortable and at times find it necessary for their employees to work from home or remotely. Las Vegas headshot photographer Christian Purdie has a great solution for the modern profile photo. Bringing back a simple look from the era when actors and models used to submit their printed headshots to get jobs; a headshot on a solid white background. It’s clean and its the old look that has been made modern again because of so many online platforms from social media, online dating, company directories and resumes. Solid white transfers cleanly to any platform and any crop size from the standard vertical rectangle to the circular profile photos on LinkedIn and other professional platforms. There is no distraction to the person and the majority of websites have white backgrounds which creates a very professional look to anyone's headshot when it’s on a pure white backgroundChristian’s three-light mobile and wireless systems were created because of the demand in Las Vegas during large conventions to do multiple headshot sessions in multiple locations on the same day. Now CPP is offering it as a standard for individuals looking to update their online profile presence. Clients select any location of their choice, book online via CPP’s website. Once the session is booked Christian arrives sets up a small mobile headshot studio which can take 10-20 minutes at his client’s home, home office, or office. The session normally lasts 20-30 minutes so clients can get multiple looks from one session and within 48 hours they receive a link to their gallery to download their images.While working as a headshot photographer Christian also works as an online dating profile photographer combining his three light mobile systems for headshots into a mobile lighting studio for “fashion” style portrait sessions to help clients update their online business profiles as well as their online dating profiles.