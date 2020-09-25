BizPappa Introduces Mobile Website Solution for Restaurant Owners Struggling During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Releases BizPappa Press Release Share Blog

According to a study by MGH, 77% of diners visit a restaurant’s website before they dine in or order out from the establishment. Of that group, nearly 70% have been discouraged from visiting the restaurant because of the website alone.



“Due to an increase in technical fluency amongst young adults and a pressing need for COVID-friendly exchanges, there is an emerging need for restaurants to design their own websites. Virtual menus encourage cleaner customer experiences.” -according to Seattle-based marketing specialist Aleksey Weyman.



The BizPappa service offerings for restaurants:



- Free Electronic Gift Cards

- Virtual Landing Page Menus

- Single-Use Physical Menu Templates



The BizPappa team brings various backgrounds of experience to their service solutions. They’ve identified that there are several benefits to mobile friendly websites for restaurants, including marketing incentives to encourage social media sharing, and geo-local content that engages customers. The BizPappa team took several months to identify the specific needs of restaurants. The most pressing concerns were that of cleanliness and lack of digital, user experience.



Aleks Weyman

206-717-4335



https://bizpappa.com



