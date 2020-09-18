Press Releases PTC Wizard Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from PTC Wizard: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: PTC Wizard Partners with Zoom

PTC Wizard is offering scheduling for virtual parent-teacher conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, many schools have been looking for alternative ways to conduct the crucial parent-teacher meetings at the beginning of the school year.



PTC Wizard has partnered with Zoom to offer a seamless integration between the PTC Wizard scheduling platform and the Zoom video conferencing platform.



This strategic alliance will make it possible for schools to schedule their parent teacher conferences without having to create individual Zoom meeting links for each meeting.



“Security and flexibility are very important to us,” says Shammai Ellman, CEO of PTC Wizard. “We wanted to make sure that each parent and teacher gets a unique meeting link without additional effort for the school administration or teachers.”



The integration will go live in time for the next school conferences and additional documentation has been created to help answer detailed questions.



About PTC Wizard:

PTC Wizard is an award winning parent-teacher conference scheduling system. Over 500 school districts in the United States already use PTC Wizard and the company reports that they are scheduling more than 8,000 meetings every 5 minutes.



855-782-9492 Boca Raton, FL, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, PTC Wizard, a company specializing in online parent-teacher conference scheduling, announced that they are releasing an update to integrate with Zoom video conferencing.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, many schools have been looking for alternative ways to conduct the crucial parent-teacher meetings at the beginning of the school year.PTC Wizard has partnered with Zoom to offer a seamless integration between the PTC Wizard scheduling platform and the Zoom video conferencing platform.This strategic alliance will make it possible for schools to schedule their parent teacher conferences without having to create individual Zoom meeting links for each meeting.“Security and flexibility are very important to us,” says Shammai Ellman, CEO of PTC Wizard. “We wanted to make sure that each parent and teacher gets a unique meeting link without additional effort for the school administration or teachers.”The integration will go live in time for the next school conferences and additional documentation has been created to help answer detailed questions.About PTC Wizard:PTC Wizard is an award winning parent-teacher conference scheduling system. Over 500 school districts in the United States already use PTC Wizard and the company reports that they are scheduling more than 8,000 meetings every 5 minutes.855-782-9492 Contact Information PTC Wizard

Shammai Ellman

855-782-9492



www.ptcwizard.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PTC Wizard