Black Theatre Festival Issues a Worldwide Call for Healing Through the Arts

Visit AtlantaBTF.org to learn more and download your free Black-Theatre-At-Home Show Guide. Atlanta, GA, September 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival (ABTF) is pleased to announce its 2020 Theatre-At-Home Experience, a virtual four-day call to connect communities and move the conversation towards healing through the arts. The full schedule includes award-winning performances from all over the world, two town hall meetings featuring internationally acclaimed authors and playwrights Michael Eric Dyson, Dominque Morrisseau, and Jeff Stetson; Earvin Dyer's African American storytelling workshop, a Home Shopping Black Expo and more.The event closes with a Hat and Champagne Gala and Awards ceremony for a virtual evening of laughter, interactive games, giveaways and the announcement of the 2020 festival favorite award winners. This gala event also includes performances by selected finalists and aspiring student artists of color from the Dr. Doris Derby Collegiate Monologue Competition.“It’s time to heal. We’re presenting an incredible online entertainment experience that will showcase over 100 emerging creatives. This year’s focus is on healing through the power of the arts. No matter the place or platform, virtual or live, we must tell our stories! They empower and inspire nations, neighborhoods, and the next generation,” declares Toni Simmons Henson, ABTF Co-Founder/Producing Director.The Festival runs from Wednesday, September 30 to Saturday, October 3. Passes are available for online access at AtlantaBTF.org . Admission is pay-what-you-can (pwyc) with a suggested donation of $15 per streaming device/day. A varied selection of performances is suitable for audiences including students, adults, and seniors.About the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival (ABTF)The ABTF is held annually in October with a mission to connect people and build communities through rich artistic experiences. In eight short years, the ABTF has provided a platform for over 150 emerging and seasoned playwrights to self-produce their original works, representing 26 states and six countries and presented by over 3,000 artists. The Festival aims to change the narrative by revealing the truth of our history and contributions to civilization and the arts while enlightening the next generation. Although the virtual Festival is online this year, the live event is held each year at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center and Community Center, 3181 Rainbow Drive in Decatur, GA, a 42,000 square foot state-of-the art performance venue.Visit AtlantaBTF.org to learn more and download your free Black-Theatre-At-Home Show Guide. Contact Information Atlanta Black Theatre Festival

