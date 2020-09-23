SCF Global and dMACQ Software Partner to Drive Digital Automation Business in Asia

Press Releases dMACQ Software Pvt Ltd Press Release Share Blog

SCF Global and dMACQ partners to bring digital automation solutions and services to Asian markets. SCF Global is dMACQ's first full service partner that will serve North Asia and South-East Asia.





With its headquarters in Singapore, SCF Global will be dMACQ’s first full-service preferred partner for all the markets that SCF Global currently serves which mainly covers North Asia and South-East Asia. dMACQ, with a mission of raising productivity and transforming business processes in almost every industry, is set to provide end-to-end support to customers with this alliance.



The global Document Management Services Market is pegged at about USD 34 billion (as per market survey reports available in public domain). Within this the electronic document management system market is stated to be about USD 5 billion and growing at about 13% CAGR, with the highest growth expected from the Asian markets.



The 21st century value-added service provider, SCF Global Pte Ltd., with a strong customer base from Fortune 500 to SME’s, has strong process management expertise and technology solutions to the modern-day supply chain challenges. Housed inside Mapletree Business City of Singapore as its central base, SCF Global has a regional presence in Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, and Indonesia. They are a world class systems integrator for Shipping and Logistics integrated platforms that help organizations automate their day to day business. SCF Global is a Wise Business, Service and Education Partner of WiseTech Global (



Headquartered in the commercial capital of India, dMACQ Software Pvt. Ltd. is a digital automation platform company providing solutions to several global and mult-national organizations in many countries for the past decade. From digitization to an intelligent document processing platform, dMACQ disrupts the legacy system of document and content management and helps enterprises with a wide range of business automation solutions. dMACQ brings deep technology expertise to its customers, along with its automation platform. It is recognized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion of Government of India and its products have received several industry awards.



“We are excited by this opportunity to partner with dMACQ and introduce a wide array of digitization and automation solutions and services to the Asian market which is expected to grow significantly in the next five years,” said Mr. Stephen Chan CEO of SCF Global.



“The impact of COVID-19 pandemic has fast tracked adoption of cloud based services in particular electronic document management services especially in sectors such as medical, insurance, logistics, banking and financial services, and Government. We are excited to work with SCF Global and bring our solutions to the Asian markets. We are confident that this alliance will not only boost exports from India but also create hundreds of new jobs,” says Mr. Srikant Krishnan, Managing Director of dMACQ.



Dr. Subramanian Narayanan, co-founder and CTO of dMACQ said, “We are excited by the challenges in integrating and customizing our on-premise and SaaS products for our users in the Asian market and we are confident of exceeding their expectations in features, performance, and security.”



Contacts:



dMACQ Software Corp. Office: 2nd Floor, C-Wing, 208, Neelkanth Business Park, Nathani Road, Vidyavihar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400086, India.



Write to



SCF Global Corp. Office: Level 3, Mapletree Business City, 20 Pasir Panjang Road, East Wing, #03-22 Singapore 117439



Write to



Srikant Krishnan

+919999102950



https://www.dmacq.com

info@dmacq.com

Attached Files PDF version of press release Filename: PressRelease_SCF_dMACQ_210920.pdf

