Gena Graceful - A Subscription Box of Panties with a Purpose

For women everywhere. Austin, TX, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In these unprecedented times, a small female owned startup continues to push forward to empower women via their underwear drawer. A subscription box at the core, Gena Graceful, sends out inspirational quotes with comfortable female underwear emphasizing that women have the opportunity to choose their attitude daily, so they should pick the panties to match that attitude. It is more than just undies, it’s panties with a purpose. A purpose to inspire women to be their personal best every day.Adding attitude to your underwear drawer. Gena Graceful sends inspirational quotes categorized around their collection of women being: Resilient, Strong, Smart, Beautiful, Sassy, Humorous, Energetic, and Classy. Have a long day ahead, grab a resilient undie; have a crazy situation at hand, put on the humor undies; needing to feel pretty, put on those beauty undies. Whatever the mood, there is an undie for that.Gena Graceful is more than a box, it’s more than a brand, it’s like your new best friend...there to inspire you and to cover your rear. They don’t just send a generic monthly box; they curate the box based off of their client’s figures. They also send personal handwritten notes to each member, along with sending personalized messaging for gifts such as birthdays, bridal showers, and just because.Gena Graceful is run by a woman that lives by what she says. Mind over matter. Control what you can control. And your attitude is the only thing you can control. Startups are rough and like a rollercoaster that never seems to end. Yet, Gena Graceful powers through these tough times to help women, to help women be their best, to know that they aren’t alone, and to hear those inspirational words of “You can do it.”For women everywhere. Contact Information Gena Graceful

Tracy Steingold

979-575-7317



genagraceful.com



