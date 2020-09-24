Goodly Rotten Apple Productions Announces a Limited Online Release of Award-Winning Comedy Web Series, by, for, and About Women: Tech Bettys

Tech Bettys to Premiere three episodes Saturday, October 10, 2020 (10/10/2020) as follows: 10:10am Live Stream release of Episode 1; 11:11am Live Stream release of Episode 2; 12:12pm Live Stream release of Episode 3. The episodes will remain up on the Tech Bettys YouTube Channel for 10 days until 10:10pm on October 20, 2020 (10/20/2020).





Tech Bettys to Premiere three episodes Saturday, October 10, 2020 (10/10/2020) as follows:



10:10am Live Stream release of Episode 1

11:11am Live Stream release of Episode 2

12:12pm Live Stream release of Episode 3



The episodes will remain up on the Tech Bettys YouTube Channel for 10 days until 10:10pm on October 20, 2020 (10/20/2020). Surprise videos will appear in the channel prior to the release, so please subscribe now to avoid missing out.



About

Tech Bettys is the brainchild of Mary McGloin and Amanda Van Nostrand and their collective experience working in male dominated tech startups IRL. Inspired by actual events and people of tech; you’ll see everything you've heard about startup culture is likely true. McGloin serves as series lead, showrunner, and executive producer. She is joined by an all female crew, including award winning director Kathleen Davison (Primrose Lane, Effloresce).



Set in New York City's "Silicon Alley," fiery-feminist QA-Engineer Cass (McGloin) and millenial Office Manager Bailey (Hartkemeyer) form an alliance to survive stealth mode startup, VD-ME.com, where rampant waste and oblivious sexism are the norm for the company’s first female employees.



Produced by Goodly Rotten Apple Productions LLC and Painted Saint Entertainment, Tech Bettys also stars David Fierro (The Knick, Maniac), Tom Ashton (God Friended Me), Stephen James Anthony (Billions, Gotham), Ben Fine (Fucking Adults), Carson Lee (The Blacklist), Andrew Hsu (Bull), and Kevin Hurley (Dead North).



Tech Bettys has been featured as an official selection in over twenty film festivals all over the world, with over thirty nominations, thirteen awards, including Best Web Series at Circle City Film Festival and Festival Angaelica.



Tech Bettys is an award-winning web series, produced by women, about women, for women. You can subscribe to the Tech Bettys YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/techbettys or for email updates directly at techbettys dot com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or instagram @techbettys.



Goodly Rotten Apple ProductionsS LLC (GRAP) is a critically acclaimed theatre and film production company; a place for artists to collaborate and do what we're meant to do- follow our higher calling: Art.



Contact

Mary McGloin, Executive Producer, Showrunner, Creator, Actor

goodlyrottenappleproductions at gmail dot com

