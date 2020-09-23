Kirsch Transportation Accelerates Digital Transformation with Winmore Software

Press Releases Winmore Press Release Share Blog

Winmore’s Customer Success Platform Supports Omaha, Nebraska-based Freight Shipping and Trucking Company’s Commercial Operations





Kirsch Transportation chose to work with Winmore for the company’s exclusive focus on the transportation and logistics market and its robust and flexible technology platform. Winmore’s software streamlines the bid qualification and response process, increases the efficiency of bid desks and improves overall win rates.



“Winmore recognizes our specific pricing needs and will be a cornerstone of our pricing initiatives moving forward. We are excited to build a strong partnership,” said Tom Comstock, Director of Pricing of Kirsch Transportation. “The platform is very intuitive making it possible for employees across departments to collaborate. To go along with the strong platform capabilities, Winmore has shown strong customer service and individualized problem solving for us. That was a major factor in our decision.”



Comstock continued, “We are proud of our strong, personalized relationships with customers. We are continually looking at ways to improve internally which ultimately becomes a value-add for our customers.”



Winmore’s easy-to-use software addresses the three most critical pain points that impact a Logistics Service Provider’s RFP win rate – qualification, visibility and collaboration. The platform automates the entire RFP response process through managed stages, so employees can collaborate and prepare bids that win contracts.



“Kirsch Transportation has an in-depth understanding of the trucking industry and we are pleased to work with a leader in the space,” said John Golob, Founder of Winmore. “By using Winmore, the company will be able to take their pricing processes to the next level and drive success and value on bids.”



Launched in 2001, Kirsch Transportation is a family-operated logistics company offering a wide array of solutions and services in the transportation industry. The organization provides freight and carrier services, including open-deck, dry van, refrigerated, and intermodal, along with single source and freight management.



To learn more about Winmore, email contact@winmore.app.



About Winmore

Winmore is a cloud-based platform with embedded data analytics. This industry-leading software is often integrated with leading transportation management software (TMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) software to ensure customer success and seamless integration with the IT infrastructure. The company has received numerous industry accolades, including being named to FreightWaves’ FreightTech 100, an award reserved for the most innovative software companies in the world.



Watch the Winmore video:

Follow us on Twitter: @winmorecloud

Mark Gamble

415-871-5646



www.winmore.app



