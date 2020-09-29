Insightful New Book "The Transformational Coach" Leads Individuals on Gratifying Path to Coach with a Purpose

Press Releases GV Winkler Consulting Press Release Share Blog

"The Transformational Coach, Incorporating Mindfulness for Improved Performance," published by Meyer & Meyer Sport, available at https://cardinalpub.com/product/the-transformational-coach/



American youth athletes are abandoning athletics at an alarming rate, with 70% of children dropping out of youth sport programs by the age of 14. One of the top reasons for this dropout rate is poor coaching. Yet, only 30% of youth and high school coaches have any formal training.



Coach Winkler believes with better coaching, the youth participation crisis in the United States can be addressed, and the negative parent perception can be fixed.



This book will develop strong coaches who will lead the way.



Greg Winkler has been a head varsity soccer coach since 1998, 22 years which covers 31 seasons, both boys and girls. Winkler served in athletic administration for 15 years, was a youth soccer club president and director for 20 years. A club with youth participation numbers over 2000. Coach Winkler heads into his 33rd year of teaching and his coaching experience includes: 14 years – freshman football, 15 years – freshman/JV wrestling, 4 years as a varsity head track coach and 9 years at the middles school level.



Coach Winkler speaks nationally on dealing with parents and character-based coaching. Winkler’s first book, "Coaching a Season of Significance," guides a coach through a season. From preseason, parent meeting, to the end of the season banquet.



Punta Gorda, FL, September 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Coach, educator and author Greg Winkler has launched his second book, "The Transformational Coach" in order to give coaches the tools to build relationships, move their teams forward, and improve the development of their players as they progress to the next level.

