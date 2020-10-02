PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
Desktop Alert
 

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

Desktop Alert

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Desktop Alert: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

N.J. Military Software Vendor Releases Low Cost Alyssa's Law Solution for Schools


2019 Astors Platinum Winner. DIY kit for Alyssa Law Solution. Low Cost Solution. No onsite engineers required. Panic Buttons, Mobile APP, Text Messaging and 911 calling.

N.J. Military Software Vendor Releases Low Cost Alyssa's Law Solution for Schools
Chatham Borough, NJ, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Today Desktop Alert released a Do-It-Yourself KIT (DIY) that can be used by all New Jersey and Florida public schools to comply with the new Alyssa Law. The system installs in one hour and does not require onsite engineers. The system includes mandatory physical panic buttons and won the Astors Homeland Security Platinum Award in 2019. References are available on demand.

The Alyssa Law was named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who lost her life in the Stoneman Douglas School shooting. Investigation of the tragedy found that inadequate response time was determined to be a contributing factor in the loss of life. The New Alyssa Law requires all public elementary and secondary schools to install either silent panic alarms or alternative emergency mechanisms approved by The Department of Education. To learn more about Alyssa's Law and the organization behind it, visit the Make Our Schools Safe website.

“The Alyssa’s Law In-A-Box offers cascading alerts. With the press of a physical silent alarm button or a mobile app activation, alerts can be sent to each recipient group,” explained Howard Ryan, Founder Desktop Alert Inc. “For example, one message can be sent to police with secret or private information, and if desired another alert can be sent to teachers as well as another message with limited content sent to students. Cascading alerts are set up in advance as pre-defined scenarios. We are offering the same system in use by the U.S. National Guard with a delivery speed of the alert in 20 seconds or less,” Ryan added.

About Desktop Alert: https://www.desktopalert.net

Desktop Alert’s innovative and patented software, internationally recognized as the “Best Mass Notification” and “Best First Responder Inter-operable Communications” system is the leader in providing comprehensive notification, accountability and situational awareness solutions. The Desktop Alert Notification system is designed to provide a suite of scalable, flexible, and adaptable communication, coordination, and collaboration tools in environments ranging from austere - no terrestrial infrastructure support - to fully modern with extensive IP and legacy system integrations. Desktop Alert allows individuals and organizations to accelerate the flow of information in order to ensure effective decision making, coordination, proactive community engagement, and public awareness.
Contact Information
Desktop Alert Inc.
Howard Ryan
973-727-0066
Contact
www.desktopalert.net

Click here to view the company profile of Desktop Alert
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Desktop Alert
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help