N.J. Military Software Vendor Releases Low Cost Alyssa's Law Solution for Schools

2019 Astors Platinum Winner. DIY kit for Alyssa Law Solution. Low Cost Solution. No onsite engineers required. Panic Buttons, Mobile APP, Text Messaging and 911 calling.





The Alyssa Law was named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who lost her life in the Stoneman Douglas School shooting. Investigation of the tragedy found that inadequate response time was determined to be a contributing factor in the loss of life. The New Alyssa Law requires all public elementary and secondary schools to install either silent panic alarms or alternative emergency mechanisms approved by The Department of Education. To learn more about Alyssa's Law and the organization behind it, visit the



“The Alyssa’s Law In-A-Box offers cascading alerts. With the press of a physical silent alarm button or a mobile app activation, alerts can be sent to each recipient group,” explained Howard Ryan, Founder Desktop Alert Inc. “For example, one message can be sent to police with secret or private information, and if desired another alert can be sent to teachers as well as another message with limited content sent to students. Cascading alerts are set up in advance as pre-defined scenarios. We are offering the same system in use by the U.S. National Guard with a delivery speed of the alert in 20 seconds or less,” Ryan added.



About Desktop Alert:



Desktop Alert’s innovative and patented software, internationally recognized as the “Best Mass Notification” and “Best First Responder Inter-operable Communications” system is the leader in providing comprehensive notification, accountability and situational awareness solutions. The Desktop Alert Notification system is designed to provide a suite of scalable, flexible, and adaptable communication, coordination, and collaboration tools in environments ranging from austere - no terrestrial infrastructure support - to fully modern with extensive IP and legacy system integrations. Desktop Alert allows individuals and organizations to accelerate the flow of information in order to ensure effective decision making, coordination, proactive community engagement, and public awareness. Chatham Borough, NJ, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today Desktop Alert released a Do-It-Yourself KIT (DIY) that can be used by all New Jersey and Florida public schools to comply with the new Alyssa Law. The system installs in one hour and does not require onsite engineers. The system includes mandatory physical panic buttons and won the Astors Homeland Security Platinum Award in 2019. References are available on demand.The Alyssa Law was named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who lost her life in the Stoneman Douglas School shooting. Investigation of the tragedy found that inadequate response time was determined to be a contributing factor in the loss of life. The New Alyssa Law requires all public elementary and secondary schools to install either silent panic alarms or alternative emergency mechanisms approved by The Department of Education. To learn more about Alyssa's Law and the organization behind it, visit the Make Our Schools Safe website “The Alyssa’s Law In-A-Box offers cascading alerts. With the press of a physical silent alarm button or a mobile app activation, alerts can be sent to each recipient group,” explained Howard Ryan, Founder Desktop Alert Inc. “For example, one message can be sent to police with secret or private information, and if desired another alert can be sent to teachers as well as another message with limited content sent to students. Cascading alerts are set up in advance as pre-defined scenarios. We are offering the same system in use by the U.S. National Guard with a delivery speed of the alert in 20 seconds or less,” Ryan added.About Desktop Alert: https://www.desktopalert.net Desktop Alert’s innovative and patented software, internationally recognized as the “Best Mass Notification” and “Best First Responder Inter-operable Communications” system is the leader in providing comprehensive notification, accountability and situational awareness solutions. The Desktop Alert Notification system is designed to provide a suite of scalable, flexible, and adaptable communication, coordination, and collaboration tools in environments ranging from austere - no terrestrial infrastructure support - to fully modern with extensive IP and legacy system integrations. Desktop Alert allows individuals and organizations to accelerate the flow of information in order to ensure effective decision making, coordination, proactive community engagement, and public awareness.