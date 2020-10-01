Press Releases Icaro Media Group Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Icaro Media Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Introducing ICAROMVP - ICARO Media Group’s New Advanced Video Player to Go Live on Millions of Devices

ICAROMVP Video Player provides turnkey international video monetization opportunities at scale integrating advanced ICARO AI.





“The ICAROMVP Player is already in live production and preparing to launch on millions of mobile devices and as a web player, designed to provide viewers with the ultimate viewing experience,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group. “With our AI-powered content personalization and recommendation tools and access to ICARO’s premium advertising and e-commerce options, media companies, global telecom partners and ICARO will increase revenues, expand audiences, have detailed access to key analytics and optimize control and experience.”



ICAROMVP is available to users of both ICARO’s SaaS platform and its suite of AI-powered direct-to-consumer applications, allowing partners to integrate with a premium player experience without any technical support required. With a wide range of plugins and custom options spanning appearance, analytics, and ad insertion and monetization, the ICARO Player can be leveraged to provide premium viewing experiences to users across all platforms and devices.



“We created ICAROMVP to support all common web browsers, removing the need for technical effort and involvement on the part of partners,” stated Julio Hernandez-Miyares, Chief Technical Officer of ICARO Media Group. “Our player is fully-configurable across areas such as styling, reporting, security, and ad serving. For mobile or browsers, ICAROMVP’s fully-native SDKs for iOS and Android provides advanced customization and plugin options that allow telecom and media partners to go to market quickly with a premium video-consumption experience.”



ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, and a rep office in London.



About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.



Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. New York, NY, October 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ICARO™ Media Group, providing the most advanced AI-driven digital media content platforms for global telecoms and media companies, announced today the launch of its ICAROMVP Video Player to support its network of publishers and white-label apps in LATAM markets. ICAROMVP provides direct control for media and content partners’ digital inventories as well as expanded access to ICARO’s premium video content across verticals such as Sports, Entertainment, Music, Health and Wellness, Finance and Breaking News.“The ICAROMVP Player is already in live production and preparing to launch on millions of mobile devices and as a web player, designed to provide viewers with the ultimate viewing experience,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group. “With our AI-powered content personalization and recommendation tools and access to ICARO’s premium advertising and e-commerce options, media companies, global telecom partners and ICARO will increase revenues, expand audiences, have detailed access to key analytics and optimize control and experience.”ICAROMVP is available to users of both ICARO’s SaaS platform and its suite of AI-powered direct-to-consumer applications, allowing partners to integrate with a premium player experience without any technical support required. With a wide range of plugins and custom options spanning appearance, analytics, and ad insertion and monetization, the ICARO Player can be leveraged to provide premium viewing experiences to users across all platforms and devices.“We created ICAROMVP to support all common web browsers, removing the need for technical effort and involvement on the part of partners,” stated Julio Hernandez-Miyares, Chief Technical Officer of ICARO Media Group. “Our player is fully-configurable across areas such as styling, reporting, security, and ad serving. For mobile or browsers, ICAROMVP’s fully-native SDKs for iOS and Android provides advanced customization and plugin options that allow telecom and media partners to go to market quickly with a premium video-consumption experience.”ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, and a rep office in London.About ICAROICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Contact Information ICARO Media Group

Christopher Stankiewicz

347-620-9272



http://www.icaromediagroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Icaro Media Group