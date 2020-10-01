

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Zalkin Law Firm Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from The Zalkin Law Firm: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Three Abuse Victims File Lawsuit Against Loma Linda University Medical Center and Seventh Day Adventist Church Alleging Abuse by Child Psychiatrist

AB 218 Filing Window Gives Adult Victims of Childhood Sexual Assault a Path to Justice and Closure.





The three Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in the San Bernardino Superior Court, allege that they were sexually abused in the 1970’s while they were minor patients of Dr. Edward T. Himeno who was then Director of Child Psychiatry at Loma Linda University Medical Center. Dr. Himeno died in July, 1987.



The lawsuit alleges: Dr. Himeno was a graduate of Loma Linda University Medical School and went on to work for many years at the University and Medical Center as a child psychiatrist where he had on-going access to young boys that he was treating as patients; at various times, Himeno was also affiliated with the Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center (also known as County/USC, LAC+USC, and sometimes still referred to by its former name Los Angeles County General) and Riverside General Hospital in Riverside, California; Himeno also had a private practice in Monterey Park and Huntington Beach, California.



The complaint alleges: Dr. Himeno began therapy sessions with the Plaintiffs, Robert Jones, George Angel and Richard Stanford, while they were each minor patients at the Medical Center; Robert Jones was sexual abused in the 1970’s at the age of 11-12 and for several years thereafter during therapy sessions in Dr. Himeno’s office and at his home; George Angel was sexually abused by Dr. Himeno when he was 9-11 years old during therapy sessions at the medical center and at the doctor’s home; Plaintiff Richard Stanford was 7-8 years old when he was sexually abused by Dr. Himeno on multiple occasions during therapy sessions.



“AB 218 thankfully allows survivors an opportunity to seek justice and closure for the lifetime of suffering that they have endured as a result of horrific sexual abuse,” said Irwin Zalkin, attorney for the Plaintiffs.



The complaint further alleges: the Defendants, including the University Medical Center, were aware or should have been aware of the unlawful sexual conduct by Dr. Himeno with minor boys prior to the molestation of Plaintiffs; Plaintiff George Angel alleged that he would loudly cry in pain during the abuse in the Doctor’s office and that he believes the nearby receptionist must have heard his cry’s and did nothing to help him; numerous occasions when Dr. Himeno would take his minor patients on outings and to his home and that his employer, the Medical Center, should have been aware of these inappropriate activities with his minor patients; the Medical Center administration and the Seventh Day Adventist supervisory organizations did nothing to intervene or to warn parents about the risks posed to children by Dr. Himeno.



“Our clients are thankful for AB 218 and are hopeful that by filing this lawsuit they will not only receive closure and justice but that other victims will hear about it and gain the courage to step forward with them,” said Peter Janci of Crew Janci Attorneys.



There are five Causes of Action cited in the complaint, Negligence, Failure to Warn, Negligent Hiring/Retention, Sexual Battery and Sexual Harassment. As a result of the alleged sexual abuse from Dr. Himeno, the Plaintiffs allege in the complaint that they have suffered, and continue to suffer pain, emotional distress, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation, and loss of enjoyment of life; and will continue to be prevented from performing daily activities and obtaining the full enjoyment of life. They further allege that they have sustained a loss of earnings and have incurred and will continue to incur expenses for medical and psychological treatment, therapy, and counseling. The complaint demands a jury trial for the Plaintiffs.



Copies of the complaint will be made available on request. For more information about Dr. Himeno’s history see San Bernardino, CA, October 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Zalkin Law Firm announced today the filing of a new AB 218 childhood sexual abuse civil lawsuit by three Plaintiffs, now in their 50's and 60’s, against the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, CA and the Seventh Day Adventist Church supervisory organizations which oversee the medical center. The lawsuit was filed under the provisions of California’s new statute of limitations law, AB 218, which went into effect this year. The new law opened a three-year window for those of any age to revive past claims that may have been prohibited from being filed as lawsuits because the legal time limit to bring such claims, known as the statute of limitations, had run out.The three Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in the San Bernardino Superior Court, allege that they were sexually abused in the 1970’s while they were minor patients of Dr. Edward T. Himeno who was then Director of Child Psychiatry at Loma Linda University Medical Center. Dr. Himeno died in July, 1987.The lawsuit alleges: Dr. Himeno was a graduate of Loma Linda University Medical School and went on to work for many years at the University and Medical Center as a child psychiatrist where he had on-going access to young boys that he was treating as patients; at various times, Himeno was also affiliated with the Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center (also known as County/USC, LAC+USC, and sometimes still referred to by its former name Los Angeles County General) and Riverside General Hospital in Riverside, California; Himeno also had a private practice in Monterey Park and Huntington Beach, California.The complaint alleges: Dr. Himeno began therapy sessions with the Plaintiffs, Robert Jones, George Angel and Richard Stanford, while they were each minor patients at the Medical Center; Robert Jones was sexual abused in the 1970’s at the age of 11-12 and for several years thereafter during therapy sessions in Dr. Himeno’s office and at his home; George Angel was sexually abused by Dr. Himeno when he was 9-11 years old during therapy sessions at the medical center and at the doctor’s home; Plaintiff Richard Stanford was 7-8 years old when he was sexually abused by Dr. Himeno on multiple occasions during therapy sessions.“AB 218 thankfully allows survivors an opportunity to seek justice and closure for the lifetime of suffering that they have endured as a result of horrific sexual abuse,” said Irwin Zalkin, attorney for the Plaintiffs.The complaint further alleges: the Defendants, including the University Medical Center, were aware or should have been aware of the unlawful sexual conduct by Dr. Himeno with minor boys prior to the molestation of Plaintiffs; Plaintiff George Angel alleged that he would loudly cry in pain during the abuse in the Doctor’s office and that he believes the nearby receptionist must have heard his cry’s and did nothing to help him; numerous occasions when Dr. Himeno would take his minor patients on outings and to his home and that his employer, the Medical Center, should have been aware of these inappropriate activities with his minor patients; the Medical Center administration and the Seventh Day Adventist supervisory organizations did nothing to intervene or to warn parents about the risks posed to children by Dr. Himeno.“Our clients are thankful for AB 218 and are hopeful that by filing this lawsuit they will not only receive closure and justice but that other victims will hear about it and gain the courage to step forward with them,” said Peter Janci of Crew Janci Attorneys.There are five Causes of Action cited in the complaint, Negligence, Failure to Warn, Negligent Hiring/Retention, Sexual Battery and Sexual Harassment. As a result of the alleged sexual abuse from Dr. Himeno, the Plaintiffs allege in the complaint that they have suffered, and continue to suffer pain, emotional distress, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation, and loss of enjoyment of life; and will continue to be prevented from performing daily activities and obtaining the full enjoyment of life. They further allege that they have sustained a loss of earnings and have incurred and will continue to incur expenses for medical and psychological treatment, therapy, and counseling. The complaint demands a jury trial for the Plaintiffs.Copies of the complaint will be made available on request. For more information about Dr. Himeno’s history see https://drhimeno.com Contact Information The Zalkin Law Firm

Irwin Zalkin

858-945-2144



zalkin.com

Peter Janci

Crew Janci LLP

‭(503) 306-0224

peter@crewjanci.com

Attached Files Copy of Lawsuit Against Loma Linda Med Center re Himeno Copy of lawsuit filed by three plaintiffs alleging childhood sexual abuse by Loma Linda Medical Center Child Psychiatrist when they were minor patients in the 1970's. Filename: FileStampedComplaintHimeno.pdf

Click here to view the company profile of The Zalkin Law Firm

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Zalkin Law Firm