Press Releases Store Here Self Storage Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Store Here Self Storage: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Store Here Self Storage Donates to Huntsman Cancer Institute





"Along with donating to cancer research we will be highlighting HCI and it's patients by sharing archived stories told by patients, information on women's cancer, and highlighting statistics and ways to help women affected by cancer," said Ryan Rogers, Managing Partner of Store Here.



The American Cancer Society reported in 2019 that in the U.S. approximately 39 out of 100 men and 38 out of 100 women will develop cancer during their lifetime. Although there are cancer incidences in both sexes, there are cancers only women can get and ones that they are more susceptible to getting.



"We are extremely grateful for Store Here's continued commitment to our cause and to the cause of our founder, Jon M. Huntsman Sr., who said 'The best investment we can make in ourselves, our family, loved ones and the closest to us is to invest in cancer research,'" said D. Jerry Nelson, Director of Major Gifts, Huntsman Cancer Foundation. "Cancer is personal. It's personal when you or someone you love receives a cancer diagnosis. Cancer moves fast. We need to move faster!"



Store Here Self Storage is encouraging everyone to make a difference by donating via their web page.



About Store Here Self Storage

With over 75 years of self storage experience, the Store Here Self Storage team is dedicated to providing hassle-free self storage experience. Utilizing innovative technologies and best business practices Store Here Self Storage is a leader in the future of Self Storage. Store Here owns, manages and provides capital to facilities in over 13 states in both major metropolitan and rural areas. Store Here is a Military Trusted Business and a proud supporter of Huntsman Cancer Foundation. For more information email info@storehere.com or call 657.224.9444. Orange, CA, October 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Store Here Self Storage will be raising awareness for women's cancer research during the month of October by donating to Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah throughout the month."Along with donating to cancer research we will be highlighting HCI and it's patients by sharing archived stories told by patients, information on women's cancer, and highlighting statistics and ways to help women affected by cancer," said Ryan Rogers, Managing Partner of Store Here.The American Cancer Society reported in 2019 that in the U.S. approximately 39 out of 100 men and 38 out of 100 women will develop cancer during their lifetime. Although there are cancer incidences in both sexes, there are cancers only women can get and ones that they are more susceptible to getting."We are extremely grateful for Store Here's continued commitment to our cause and to the cause of our founder, Jon M. Huntsman Sr., who said 'The best investment we can make in ourselves, our family, loved ones and the closest to us is to invest in cancer research,'" said D. Jerry Nelson, Director of Major Gifts, Huntsman Cancer Foundation. "Cancer is personal. It's personal when you or someone you love receives a cancer diagnosis. Cancer moves fast. We need to move faster!"Store Here Self Storage is encouraging everyone to make a difference by donating via their web page. www.storehere.com/huntsman-cancer-foundation/ About Store Here Self StorageWith over 75 years of self storage experience, the Store Here Self Storage team is dedicated to providing hassle-free self storage experience. Utilizing innovative technologies and best business practices Store Here Self Storage is a leader in the future of Self Storage. Store Here owns, manages and provides capital to facilities in over 13 states in both major metropolitan and rural areas. Store Here is a Military Trusted Business and a proud supporter of Huntsman Cancer Foundation. For more information email info@storehere.com or call 657.224.9444. Contact Information Store Here Self Storage

Armand Aghadjanians

657-224-9444



www.storehere.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Store Here Self Storage