Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ICCG Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from ICCG: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: DHI Telecom, the Leading Global Wi-Fi Provider to US Troops in Combat, Selects ICCG to Optimize Business Processes Leveraging Leading Business Practices





As the leading global wi-fi provider to U.S. troops in combat zones and international travelers, DHI Telecom and its family of companies operate under the global brand of TravelWifi. Their motto is “Go Further,” which encapsulates the mission to offer the ability to travel simply, and to stay connected to what matters.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, DHI Telecom’s decision to replace its legacy system with Infor Cloud technology suite will assure that services in 130 countries are synchronized. The platform will become the backbone as they expand into new markets, including retail stores.



“The value, capabilities, and benefits of moving to CloudSuite Equipment go far beyond easy access to centralized data and higher levels of customer serviceability,” said DHI Telecom CEO Wallace Davis. “With this enterprise software backbone and ICCG’s consulting expertise, our business processes will be streamlined, data will become actionable knowledge, and expansions into new markets become easier. ICCG has the relevant industry domain expertise and knowledge of Infor’s ERP solutions. Their dedication in mapping complex technologies to real business outcomes made this decision easier on us.”



DHI Telecom will be able to better manage performance, risk, and the impact of business decisions across multiple departments, including supply chain logistics, sales and marketing, product and service offerings, finance, networking, and warehouse, subscriptions and rental functions.



“ICCG is delighted to partner with DHI Telecom to advise, guide, and execute their ERP strategy for future growth and agility,” said Shiv Kaushik, ICCG CEO and Founder. “In their evaluation, DHI Telecom saw value in the completeness and ease of use of the Infor CloudSuite Equipment solution, powered by Infor’s M3 ERP engine. Combining the depth of our industry domain expertise with knowledge and experience implementing multi–tenant cloud solutions from Infor, this is one solution that DHI Telecom will use well into the future.”



About DHI



Founded in 2007, DHI Telecom is a premier Internet service and mobile connectivity provider. In June of 2020, its family of companies adopted the global brand identity of TravelWifi. The organization uses innovative CloudSIM technology to offer a suite of products focused on Wi-Fi connectivity and managed network solutions in more than 130 countries. Customers include business and leisure travelers, organizations dependent on mobile connectivity, as well as tens of thousands of members of the U.S. military and Department of Defense overseas. Under the leadership of founder Wallace Davis, the company continues to grow by developing and offering solutions which ensure that Wi-Fi connectivity is a constant travel companion, even when the journey is virtual. It is, in his words, “The Next Dimension of Travel. Today.”



About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)



Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Business and Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise. For the last 32 years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.



Our Partnership with Infor



Business critical applications and processes demand proven, battle-tested solutions. That’s why we work with our leading, best-of-breed partner, Infor. Our relationship as a Gold Channel and Alliance partner, protects your investment and helps ensure seamless continuity across technologies and software generations. This partnership is strategic and a priority towards our goal of best serving our customers’ needs.



ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge their gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace and Heavy Engineering and Automotive industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to your industry’s needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.



We have earned our reputation for high performance and flexibility because we have a disciplined approach, stress honesty and integrity, and always put the needs of our customers first. Our motto is to “Do the right things,” and those are not just words; they are what we do every day to help our customers reach their goals. And help them take their businesses to great heights.



ICCG, Inc. is certified as a women’s business enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US. Warminster, PA, October 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leading global Infor partner, Independent Computer Consulting Group (“ICCG”) is pleased to announce that DHI Telecom has selected ICCG and Infor CloudSuite Equipment(TM) ERP, to “Go Further” by transforming, modernizing, and optimizing their business processes across global operations.As the leading global wi-fi provider to U.S. troops in combat zones and international travelers, DHI Telecom and its family of companies operate under the global brand of TravelWifi. Their motto is “Go Further,” which encapsulates the mission to offer the ability to travel simply, and to stay connected to what matters.Headquartered in Houston, Texas, DHI Telecom’s decision to replace its legacy system with Infor Cloud technology suite will assure that services in 130 countries are synchronized. The platform will become the backbone as they expand into new markets, including retail stores.“The value, capabilities, and benefits of moving to CloudSuite Equipment go far beyond easy access to centralized data and higher levels of customer serviceability,” said DHI Telecom CEO Wallace Davis. “With this enterprise software backbone and ICCG’s consulting expertise, our business processes will be streamlined, data will become actionable knowledge, and expansions into new markets become easier. ICCG has the relevant industry domain expertise and knowledge of Infor’s ERP solutions. Their dedication in mapping complex technologies to real business outcomes made this decision easier on us.”DHI Telecom will be able to better manage performance, risk, and the impact of business decisions across multiple departments, including supply chain logistics, sales and marketing, product and service offerings, finance, networking, and warehouse, subscriptions and rental functions.“ICCG is delighted to partner with DHI Telecom to advise, guide, and execute their ERP strategy for future growth and agility,” said Shiv Kaushik, ICCG CEO and Founder. “In their evaluation, DHI Telecom saw value in the completeness and ease of use of the Infor CloudSuite Equipment solution, powered by Infor’s M3 ERP engine. Combining the depth of our industry domain expertise with knowledge and experience implementing multi–tenant cloud solutions from Infor, this is one solution that DHI Telecom will use well into the future.”About DHIFounded in 2007, DHI Telecom is a premier Internet service and mobile connectivity provider. In June of 2020, its family of companies adopted the global brand identity of TravelWifi. The organization uses innovative CloudSIM technology to offer a suite of products focused on Wi-Fi connectivity and managed network solutions in more than 130 countries. Customers include business and leisure travelers, organizations dependent on mobile connectivity, as well as tens of thousands of members of the U.S. military and Department of Defense overseas. Under the leadership of founder Wallace Davis, the company continues to grow by developing and offering solutions which ensure that Wi-Fi connectivity is a constant travel companion, even when the journey is virtual. It is, in his words, “The Next Dimension of Travel. Today.”About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Business and Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise. For the last 32 years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.Our Partnership with InforBusiness critical applications and processes demand proven, battle-tested solutions. That’s why we work with our leading, best-of-breed partner, Infor. Our relationship as a Gold Channel and Alliance partner, protects your investment and helps ensure seamless continuity across technologies and software generations. This partnership is strategic and a priority towards our goal of best serving our customers’ needs.ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge their gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace and Heavy Engineering and Automotive industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to your industry’s needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.We have earned our reputation for high performance and flexibility because we have a disciplined approach, stress honesty and integrity, and always put the needs of our customers first. Our motto is to “Do the right things,” and those are not just words; they are what we do every day to help our customers reach their goals. And help them take their businesses to great heights.ICCG, Inc. is certified as a women’s business enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US. Contact Information ICCG

Harriet Schneider

215-675-5754



iccg.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ICCG Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend