Garrison Minerals, Magnesium Hydroxide Manufacturer, Announces Newly Renovated Website


Garrison Minerals is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website, featuring in-depth new product listings, executive leadership profiles with enhanced user experience. Based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, after moving from Denver, the mineral manufacturer & distributor has optimized its digital presence to showcase its diverse portfolio and industry expertise in Magnesium-based compounds and other alkali materials.

Wheat Ridge, CO, October 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Garrison Minerals, an industrial mineral manufacturer based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, announced today the launch of its redesigned website. The website offers an exciting, updated design, more detailed technical information along with new product listings and executive leadership profiles, keeping the ease of access and user experience in mind.

The site will launch in tandem with a more rigorous update schedule, including a blog authored by mineral professionals, to ensure those interested in industrial mineral supply will have the latest and most accurate information at their fingertips.

While Garrison Minerals specializes in magnesium hydroxide, the organization also supplies various other minerals, including magnesium oxide, calcium hydroxide, sodium carbonate, magnesium carbonate, and other alkali minerals. The new Garrison Minerals website will provide comprehensive digital content on their portfolio of products and a more streamlined process to request technical and pharmaceutical grade materials samples.

The new website is live today, October 8, 2020, and can be viewed at the same web address: https://www.garrisonminerals.com.

“We are always working to stay ahead of the innovation curve. We, once again, are relaunching our website with an even grander appearance. It includes updated industry information, and new product offerings, such as our new AlkapHix® and NutrapHix™ lines of industrial and pharma/nutraceutical minerals,” said Mac McCreless, Managing Director at Garrison Minerals. “I believe the new site is engaging and offers the opportunity to share knowledge with each new and returning visitor.”

About Garrison Minerals

As a premier supplier of magnesium hydroxide and other industrial minerals, Garrison Minerals strives to innovate product quality, project management, and customer service.

From harnessing efficiencies in the more traditional magnesium uses to developing revolutionary applications for wastewater treatment, pharma & nutraceuticals, pulp & paper, and more, Garrison Minerals can help craft your unique solution.

Offering 24-hour availability, dependable logistics, and hands-on product expertise beyond any other supplier, Garrison Minerals has the tools, talent, and work ethic to tackle your next project – no matter how tough.
Contact Information
Garrison Minerals
Jennell Verow
720-389-7609
Contact
www.garrisonminerals.com
Managing Director: Mac McCreless
mac@garrisonminerals.com or
sales@garrisonminerals.com

