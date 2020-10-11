Store Here Self Storage Announces New Facility in Racine Wisconsin

Press Releases Store Here Self Storage Press Release Share Blog

New Location is the Second Site in Racine County and Third Location in Wisconsin





This new Store Here Self Storage location features all ground-floor units with easy access ranging in sizes as small as 4’x4’ and as large as 10'x30'. Drive-up access units are also available. Unit availability and leasing is available via the internet at www.storehere.com, by phone at 414.255.0512, or by visiting us at 1220 Mound Avenue, Racine, WI 53404.



The property's leasing office offers moving supplies including boxes and furniture covers, Penske Truck rentals, as well as friendly staff to assist with all storage needs. In addition, all tenants will have access to, free shared office space. Store Here Self Storage offers contact free rental and payment methods 24 hours a day from wherever you are located.



“We have been incredibly pleased with the leasing of our sister location located at 7505 Durand Avenue, in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin. We hope to build on that success in serving our customer base in this new location in Racine,” said, Ryan Rogers, Managing Partner of Store Here. “The property owner, an affiliate of Phoenix Investors, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has invested significant dollars in renovating the facility for our use. Our tenants will be pleased with the results.”



About Store Here Self Storage

With over 100 years of combined experience, the Store Here Self Storage team is dedicated to providing hassle-free self storage experience. Utilizing innovative technologies and best business practices Store Here Self Storage is a leader in the future of Self Storage. Store Here owns, manages and provides capital to facilities in over 13 states in both major metropolitan and rural areas. Store Here Self Storage is a Military Trusted Business and a proud supporter of Huntsman Cancer Foundation. For more information email info@storehere.com or call 657.224.9444.



Armand Aghadjanians

657-224-9444



www.storehere.com



