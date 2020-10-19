Rule 34 Web App Launches; Allows Users to Create Their Own Image-Boards, Share Images and Post Comments Anonymously in Realtime

Press Releases Rule 34 Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

Rule 34, a simple realtime image-based bulletin board that allows users to create image-based bulletin boards, share images and post comments anonymously in realtime.





Rule 34 provides for a total anonymous fun environment. The browser-based registration enables users to create and administer boards via the simple frontend control panel. Registration is not necessary if users want to share or post comments on boards. Rule 34 does not retain personal or identifiable user information. It is all anonymous. Once registered, the process of creating your own image-board is simple. The user chooses a topic, then configure your image-board in easy steps. This takes less than 3 minutes. It's that simple.



"Don't be fooled by the simple look of our web app. Rule 34 is designed with simplicity in mind. The simple navigation allows users to easily navigate from one board or thread to the next. Rule 34 pares all the complexity away and puts just the essential stuff on screen – the conversations you care most about, based on your participation.



"Rule 34 uses the latest software technologies that allow users to engage with each other through the post commenting system in realtime. I believe this to be a unique feature of the Rule 34 web app. We are ready to take on the likes of 4Chan and the Reddit's of this world. But I believe Rule 34 has the edge, as it gives the user full creative and administrative control of their image-boards. We just keep an eye on them. The option to self-brand boards is also there.



"As our slogan says, 'If it doesn't exist, create it,' and we rely on our users to do exactly that. User-created boards generate more participation and conversations on Rule 34. The ability to create boards covering a multitude of topics is endless. Our users are the life source of Rule 34. Not only do they create engaging boards, but they also contribute to the moderation of boards to keep Rule 34 safe. We do this by assigning trusted users with janitorial roles.



"In a nutshell, Rule 34 is a fun place to create endless discussions on virtually any user-generated board topic. I believe that anonymity brings out discussions that otherwise would not take place in an everyday social environment. It makes it more engaging when users speak their real thoughts.



"Rule 34 has more features which I will not mention. I think it more fun for users to discover these when they visit and play around with the workings of Rule 34," said Jaime De Aguiar - founder of Rule 34.



Jaime De Aguiar

44 (0)7967265595



https://rule34.fun

