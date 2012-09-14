IoTize's TapNLink Wins NFC Forum 2020 Award for Innovation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases IoTize SAS Press Release Share Blog

TapNLink wins with secure, intuitive NFC 3-Stroke connection for mobiles that eases configuration of HVAC appliances and industrial equipment.





IoTize won the "Most Innovative" prize for its TapNLink modules that enable NFC 3-StrokeTM configuration of programmable features in HVAC equipment. Added to thermostats on heating appliances, the TapNLink modules allow users to configure usage schedules from apps on their mobiles. Users do this in three simple steps: 1) tap to connect and retrieve the actual configuration, 2) modify parameters on a mobile app, and 3) tap again to record the changes. This approach encourages users to program energy-saving features that were inconvenient and difficult to program using the LCD interfaces found on previous generations of appliances.



For manufacturers of these HVAC appliances, TapNLink also simplifies adding NFC to their products with its "integration-by-configuration" approach and automatic generation of apps for iOS and Android mobiles. By reducing expertise requirements and project complexity, TapNLink speeds deployment of NFC-equipped appliances and apps.



TapNLink NFC for 3-Stroke(TM) configuration is already being integrated in a controller solution from Cotherm, a leading European supplier for HVAC appliance manufacturers. Combined with the deep application knowledge of Cotherm, it provides unique user friendly benefits to OEMs, installers and final users. The first NFC-enabled heating products are expected to reach the European market in 2021.



“Even though NFC is commonly perceived as a payment technology, it plays a key role in our products for the industrial and consumer markets because of its intuitive and secure approach to device inter-connection,” explained Francis Lamotte, IoTize president. “Working with Cotherm, we’ve demonstrated how TapNLink NFC provides a pertinent solution to challenges in consumer appliances and industrial equipment,” stated Francis Lamotte.



TapNLink NFC modules (TnL-FIT203) are optimized to reduce power consumption. Based on an ST25DV dynamic NFC tag (Type 5) and STM32G0 processor, the TapNLink power optimization even allows it to function entirely on energy harvested from a mobile phone during connection and communication. IoTize is a member of the ST Partner Program.



The Innovation Awards are organized annually by the NFC Forum, the global standards-body for NFC technology. IoTize was recognized with the other grand prize winners at the NFC Forum online awards ceremony on September 30, 2020. The winners were selected by an independent panel of judges. NXP Semiconductors is the Platinum Sponsor of the Innovation Awards as well as the sponsor of the Best NFC Application in the iOS Award Category.



For more information about TapNLink NFC 3-Stroke Configuration, visit



About IoTize SAS

IoTize is a French technology start-up based near Grenoble, a European hub for micro and nanotechnologies. In collaboration with industry-leading partners, IoTize designs and manufactures a range of wireless connectivity solutions for microcontroller-based embedded systems (TapNLink) and systems implementing an industry-standard fieldbus of Modbus (TapNPass).



To meet the demands of diverse use cases in the Internet of Things (IoT), IoTize solutions integrate a range of wireless technologies ranging from Near Field Communications (NFC), Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to LPWAN technologies such as LoRA and SigFox. All IoTize solutions are designed for plug'n play integration into existing system designs thus reducing time-to-market and risks associated with migrating them to the IoT.



Contact for more information:

Eduardo Trejos

Sales Director

eduardo.trejos@iotize.com

+33 (0)7 67 60 98 3



About Cotherm:

Cotherm is a French company with expertise in design and production of thermal control solutions for equipment manufacturers and distributors in a large range of sectors such as heating, ventilation, food service, industrial equipment, pool & spa or energy management.



With an international presence and a strong culture of partnership, Cotherm supports its customer with success for present and future needs for products offering comfort, performance, safety, energy savings that reduce environmental impact. Thanks to platform solutions with different levels of customization, Cotherm reduces time-to-market product introduction with optimized investment.



As a subsidiary of an international group, Cotherm has the ambition to accelerate its growth through synergies, innovations, services and industrial excellence.



Contact for more information:

Bertrand Buttin

Sales director

b.buttin@cotherm.com

Contact Information IoTize SAS

Steve Gussenhoven

+33 (0)6 62 78 09 66



www.iotize.com



