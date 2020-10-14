The Ridge Ohio Introduces New Addiction Treatment Program Designed Specifically for Professionals

Addiction Treatment Center in Milford, OH launches a program to help adults juggling professional and family responsibilities while struggling with addiction.





The program includes many modalities of treatment including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) Mindfulness, and Motivational Interviewing (MI). It also incorporates holistic practices such as yoga, acupuncture, exercise, and nutrition. Family visits and participation are valuable and strongly encouraged as part of recovery. The Ridge recognizes that addiction recovery is an ongoing process. Following an initial residential stay of four to six weeks, The Ridge offers a full year of



The facility and program are currently accepting new clients, while adhering to several policies and procedures designed to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19. The program is open to a myriad of professions, including doctors, veterinarians, pilots, teachers, nurses, executives, lawyers, and pharmacists. The Ridge has been treating professionals such as these since 2011 and developed the program to meet the standards of clinical excellence recognized by professional boards and monitoring agencies.



“Many professionals are recommended to come to The Ridge because of our long-standing reputation for clinical excellence. Most, however, reach us by way of the recommendation from one of our alumni, many of whom are also professionals who have found long term recovery starting with The Ridge.”

- Jessica Sellar: Outreach Director at The Ridge Ohio



About The Ridge Ohio

A residential drug and alcohol treatment center located at



More Information on the Professionals Program



Further information on the Professionals Program can be obtained by contacting The Ridge’s Outreach Director, Jessica Sellar:

(513) 441-9042

jsellar@theridgeohio.com



Additional information regarding availability, the facility, insurance verification, and/or admissions process can be found on at



Contact:

Jessica Sellar, Outreach Director

(513) 441-9042

jsellar@theridgeohio.com Cincinnati, OH, October 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Ridge Ohio introduces a drug and alcohol treatment program designed specifically for professionals struggling with addiction. The Ridge Professionals Program is a focused course of substance abuse treatment that enables professionals to achieve recovery for life.The program includes many modalities of treatment including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) Mindfulness, and Motivational Interviewing (MI). It also incorporates holistic practices such as yoga, acupuncture, exercise, and nutrition. Family visits and participation are valuable and strongly encouraged as part of recovery. The Ridge recognizes that addiction recovery is an ongoing process. Following an initial residential stay of four to six weeks, The Ridge offers a full year of aftercare The facility and program are currently accepting new clients, while adhering to several policies and procedures designed to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19. The program is open to a myriad of professions, including doctors, veterinarians, pilots, teachers, nurses, executives, lawyers, and pharmacists. The Ridge has been treating professionals such as these since 2011 and developed the program to meet the standards of clinical excellence recognized by professional boards and monitoring agencies.“Many professionals are recommended to come to The Ridge because of our long-standing reputation for clinical excellence. Most, however, reach us by way of the recommendation from one of our alumni, many of whom are also professionals who have found long term recovery starting with The Ridge.”- Jessica Sellar: Outreach Director at The Ridge OhioAbout The Ridge OhioA residential drug and alcohol treatment center located at The Stuckert House just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. With only 16 beds, clients find the highest level of dedicated clinical and personal care available in the Midwest. Clients have the option of private or semi-private rooms, and access to a wide range of premium amenities. The goal of each client is wholeness: mind, body, spirit. The Joint Commission recognized The Ridge’s quality of clinical programming and awarded the facility the Gold Seal of Approval for standards regarded as the most rigorous in the industry.More Information on the Professionals ProgramFurther information on the Professionals Program can be obtained by contacting The Ridge’s Outreach Director, Jessica Sellar:(513) 441-9042jsellar@theridgeohio.comAdditional information regarding availability, the facility, insurance verification, and/or admissions process can be found on at The Ridge website or by calling 513-438-4048 to speak directly with a representative of The Ridge 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.Contact:Jessica Sellar, Outreach Director(513) 441-9042jsellar@theridgeohio.com