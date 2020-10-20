Former Harvard Tech Innovator Joins BILT: Wheelwright Lends 50 Years of Operations Expertise to 3D App Company

Press Releases BILT Incorporated Press Release Share Blog

Dr. Steven Wheelwright, the former head of Harvard Business School and president of Brigham Young University-Hawaii, is joining the board of directors of BILT Incorporated. He will mentor the company they scale to accommodate exponential growth over the next few years. The free-to-use BILT app provides 3D interactive Intelligent Instructions® for assembly, installation, set-up, and repair.





“Steve has helped us develop a mindset of continuous improvement. We are creating scaling strategies, so processes that used to take days now take hours,” said BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “We’ve been fortunate to have him work with the entire team. At BILT, the term ‘Wheelwrighting’ has become synonymous with seeking, implementing, and sharing a constant stream of micro-improvements to our daily processes.”



BILT is among the 500 fastest growing companies in America over the last three years, according to Inc. magazine. Manufacturers partner with BILT to provide 3D interactive mobile instructions for assembly, installation, repair, and maintenance. The free-to-use BILT app is proven to reduce project time and errors. Within the BILT app, users can tap the touchscreen of a mobile device to see more information on a part, zoom in for a closer look at intricate parts, and rotate the entire CAD image 360º to view the animation from virtually any angle.



Weber-Stephen grills, Samsung appliances, Coleman Powersports vehicles, Little Tikes playsets, Yale locks, Whalen furniture, and Lifetime sheds and basketball hoops are among the thousands of 3D instruction sets on BILT. Products in the Home Depot, Walmart, Costco, and on Amazon offer this premium customer experience. BILT provides data analytics on usage, whether the products are set up at home by consumers or installed by professional technicians like plumbers, locksmiths, and electricians.



Wheelwright’s counsel will be invaluable as BILT diversifies and expands its commercial and governmental practices. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company has also secured federal contracts to provide 3D interactive instructions for the United States Air Force and Naval Sea Systems Command.



“With the rapid growth of e-commerce and DIY assembly, installation, and initial use of an ever-widening array of products, BILT not only simplifies the tasks faced by consumers, but in the process dramatically reduces frustrations and returns while raising the product’s net promoter score (NPS) to new highs,” says Wheelwright. “All of this results in significant benefits to consumers, manufacturers and retailers. I’m honored to be working with such an innovative, game-changing team as BILT.”



Available in 12 languages, the BILT app is currently being used in more than 200 countries worldwide. With Wheelwright’s penchant for operations excellence, BILT is poised to grow exponentially over the next five years.



About BILT:

Juliette Qureshi

703-554-3020



www.biltapp.com

Filename: WheelwrightBoDv4.docx

