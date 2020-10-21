PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Artist Tumbleweed Announces New Controversial Music Video, Targeting Trump and His Gang


Washington, DC, October 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In association with dustblownrecords, Versace L.A. presents the song “Somebody Anybody,” a compelling anthem by artist Tumbleweed, which has evolved into a beautiful and thought-provoking music video that makes a statement by spotlighting America’s current turbulent times. The video will leave an indelible impression, so see it for yourself at https://youtu.be/pcD0PPI0dYE

Rapper/songwriter Tumbleweed’s ability to express himself through his music comes from the heart. He has suffered many trials and unimaginable hardships, losing his mom at the age of 2, being homeless, and fighting his demons as a single father and former professional athlete. Tumbleweed managed to keep his faith through his belief in God and concern for humanity by working through the negative obstacles in his path. Tumbleweed has remained happy and positive in his pursuit of happiness.

"Tumbleweed is destined to be a new voice in our generation." - Maurício Mendoza, President, Versace L.A.
Versace L.A.
Mauricio Mendoza
626-230-8706
www.VersaceLA.com
