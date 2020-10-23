The City of Moreno Valley Receives Donation on Behalf of MoVaLEARNS from AAC Utility Partners

Press Releases AAC Utility Partners, LLC Press Release Share Blog

On Thursday, October 15 the MoVaLEARNS Program received a $1,500 donation from AAC Utility Partners on behalf of the City of Moreno Valley.





The Young Navigators Award Program, named after AAC’s signature methodology – NavigateOne™ – reflects the company’s commitment to reach beyond the technical aspects of its work and to make a meaningful contribution to the success of youth in the communities it serves. The Program is also administered as a student essay competition in some locations, as clients are a collaborative partner in local implementation.



Rick Cutter, a Managing Partner of AAC, attended a brief ceremony held at City Hall and presented an appropriately socially distanced six foot check to the City of Moreno Valley to commemorate the occasion. Mayor Guiterrez commented, “We are grateful to receive these funds for such an important program promoting educational opportunity for youth in Moreno Valley. We applaud AAC for understanding the value of investing in today’s young adults with an eye toward the future.”



In conclusion, Cutter stated, “We never take for granted the confidence our clients invest in us. We work very hard to be the best for them...but when the work is done, we want them to remember who we are and not just what we do.”



AAC Utility Partners, LLC provides consulting services exclusively to utilities for the transformation of mission critical systems, including CIS, ERP, FMIS, WMS, MDMS, AMI. AAC assists utilities with Strategy/Assessment, Selection/Cloud Adoption, and Project Implementation Leadership Services. Through a foundational vendor-independent methodology – NavigateOne™ – AAC has pioneered a proprietary set of proven processes, tools, templates, and software completely scalable and customizable to the unique needs of utilities software initiatives. AAC is the leading independent cloud consulting firm focused on utility industry specific applications and business process services. For more information, visit www.teamaac.com.



