SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at Body Kinetics Health Club - Novato Health Club Goes Green & Saves

Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay clean energy provider for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 63.8 kW DC solar electric system at Body Kinetics Health Club in Novato, CA. Designed and installed by SolarCraft, the solar power system will provide over 50% of the electrical needs for the Marin County Health Club, saving them nearly $16,000 in utility fees every year.





During the life of the system, over 61 metric tons of carbon dioxide will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by more than 152,000 miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by 80 acres of trees in one year.



About Body Kinetics



Body Kinetics is a family-owned neighborhood health club in business since 1990. Brothers - Michael, John, and Joey Hoeber offer a personalized exercise experience in three locations, Mill Valley, San Rafael, and Novato. Body Kinetics believes in an integrated approach to health and well-being. It includes not only muscle strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular endurance, but also nutrition, mindfulness, and rest and recovery all done within a supportive community.



Prior to the solar panel installation, a new Spray Polyurethane Foam roof was installed, which offers excellent waterproofing and insulation. Foam roofing is the most energy-efficient roofing material available – reducing cooling costs and further increases Body Kinetics' energy efficiency.

SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric and Battery / Energy Storage. With over 8,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com