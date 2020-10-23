Be the Difference Foundation Presents the Second Annual Runway for Hope Fashion Show, Online This Year, Benefiting Mary Crowley Cancer Research

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Be the Difference Foundation Press Release Share Blog

While COVID-19 may have paused many aspects of life, it unfortunately has not stopped cancer. Women are still getting diagnosed with ovarian cancer, still undergoing treatment and trying to survive daily life on top of being immunocompromised. Throughout the pandemic, Be the Difference Foundation has remained devoted to improving outcomes for ovarian cancer patients announcing new support initiatives, pivoting their events to safer environments, and ensuring that women get the opportunity to enroll in a clinical trial.



Runway for Hope provides a platform to raise awareness of ovarian cancer while also raising vital funds for the latest in ovarian cancer research. Over 22,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer yearly and more than 50% will die within five years of diagnosis. Be the Difference Foundation has committed to changing the outcome for those diagnosed, putting a focus on clinical trials to find new treatment options for the patients that desperately need them by generously supporting Mary Crowley Cancer Research. The two organizations collaborated on the sold-out 2019 Runway for Hope event, as well as the Caring for Her initiative to help bring support resources to ovarian cancer patients enrolled in clinical trials.



This year’s Runway for Hope fashion show is transformed into an exciting virtual event featuring four models and four fashion influencers. Mallory Fitzsimmons of Style Your Senses, Ellen Dickinson, the middle Flower Sister, of The Perennial Style, Heather Anderson of So Heather, and Jenny Berger of Miami Style Mom will be styling four ovarian cancer survivor models in the latest fashions from Nordstrom, Style Your Senses, and Karina Grimaldi. In addition, models will be sporting handbags donated by Kent Stetson and jewelry from Kendra Scott. Dallas favorite, Scott Murray, will serve as a live in-studio emcee, as viewers enjoy inspiring stories from ovarian cancer survivors and learn fashion tips and tricks from fashion influencers from the comfort of their own homes.



Each of the models, Kendra Land, Katie Kardell, Susan Levy and Shirley Williams, reflect the diversity of women affected by ovarian cancer. Attendees will hear their compelling stories and watch them celebrate their fashion reveals with their friends and family. One model’s reveal will even take place at Mary Crowley Cancer Research where she is currently under-going a clinical trial for ovarian cancer.



"2020 has been a year where non-profits have had to reinvent their fundraising approaches. We are excited to partner with four talented fashion influencers and four strong cancer survivors to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and funds for clinical trials in a unique event. Clinical trials are desperately needed to improve the treatment options available to women battling ovarian cancer," according to Be The Difference Foundation Runway for Hope Event Co-chair Carol Kreditor.



Mary Crowley Vice President and Chief Development Officer Deborah Montonen, CFRE, speaks to the need for more ovarian cancer clinical trials and the impact made by Be the Difference Foundation. “Mary Crowley Cancer Research is honored to partner with Be the Difference Foundation in the 2020 Virtual Runway For Hope event. This event raises money as well as visibility regarding ovarian cancer. Women need to know the warning signs of ovarian cancer and that the signs do not show up until sometimes later in the disease. Mary Crowley conducts clinical trials for ovarian cancer in hopes of finding a treatment that will allow women to live longer and have a higher quality of life. Be the Difference Foundation has supported these clinical trials for many years and, on behalf of our precious patients, we thank you!”



Tickets for the Virtual Runway for Hope Online Fashion Show benefiting Mary Crowley Cancer Research are free and available online at



Be the Difference Foundation was formed in 2012 by four ovarian cancer survivors who wanted to “be the difference” in the fight against ovarian cancer by helping women increase their chances of survival. The mission of Be the Difference Foundation is to create awareness and improve the lives of all people affected by ovarian cancer through education, support, and research.



The mission of Mary Crowley Cancer Research is to bring hope to cancer patients through innovative clinical trials while advancing treatment for patients in the future. Hope lives here. Contact Information Be the Difference Foundation

Shannon Albert

903-647-0065



www.bethedifferencefoundation.org



