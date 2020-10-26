Las Vegas Portrait Photographer Christian Purdie Adds a New Twist on Holiday Family Portrait Photography Sessions

Christian has been working with families for decades and has clients that the relationship between CPP and them is over 10 years old. Although Christian and his team can deliver traditional family portrait sessions, he leans towards the more creative and fashion style of portraits. Las Vegas, NV, October 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Family portraits especially around the holidays tend to be a little mundane. Stand here, look here, click click click, and that’s it. Las Vegas portrait photographer Christian Purdie has been working as a fashion photographer for decades and combines fashion photography with family portraits. Christian and his team aren’t just looking for a photo to put on social media or something that families send out to friends and loved ones. They are creating artwork with families that they will hang on the walls of their homes for generations.There isn’t much of a difference between high-end fashion photography and high-end portrait photography. Both require expert lighting, knowledge of photography equipment, a high level of understanding of composition, F-stops and general art direction. The main difference between the two is fashion photography uses professional models and portrait photography usually is with someone or a group of people that don’t normally model for a living. Christian has been working with people capturing images for decades and helps his non-professional clients create art by allowing them the space to be their authentic selves. Because Christian is such an expert when it comes to photography he doesn’t have to concentrate on the lights or gear. He can concentrate on his clients, having conversations, getting to know them, and helping them relax and just be for a brief specific amount of time in order to create authentic family portraits.Most Las Vegas photographers just do a standard smile and click style photo session when it comes to family portraits especially for the holidays. Christian Purdie Photography’s approach is to treat each photo session as though the final product is going to be artwork for people’s homes. The ability to do this takes trust between a photographer and the client. Because the goal is to give each client a work of art, out of the box thinking is required and sometimes clients of CPP are asked to do things that they might not be comfortable with normally.Christian has been working with families for decades and has clients that the relationship between CPP and them is over 10 years old. Although Christian and his team can deliver traditional family portrait sessions, he leans towards the more creative and fashion style of portraits.