Chunker Wins 2020 Real Estate Technology Award

Sponsored by JLL Technologies, the Real Estate Tech Awards (#RETAS) are the leading international awards honoring excellence in commercial real estate tech. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge companies who have played an integral role in advancing tech in the industry throughout the year. Backed by the leading VCs, angel investors, corporate investors and thought leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry, the awards were open to startups or technology companies servicing the industry.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by CREtech as the leading technology solution in the industrial category,” stated Brad Wright, CEO at Chunker. "The pandemic has caused an impressive surge in demand for short-term warehouse space and Chunker’s unique marketplace has proven to be the best way to solve this challenge."



The unique Chunker solution offers a short-term warehousing marketplace that connects organizations needing space on a temporary basis with those that have excess space. Owners, tenants and 3PLs can now monetize unused space while other businesses needing space on a short-term basis can search, locate and book space fast.



About Chunker

is helping businesses of all sizes and types to optimize warehouse space by utilizing its unique short-term warehousing platform built exclusively for locating and booking temporary space. The Chunker system provides direct access to unused warehouse space that is difficult or impossible to locate otherwise. With 30% of warehouse space unutilized at any given time, the Chunker platform links landlords, tenants, and brokers seamlessly with other businesses in need of short-term space, enabling occupiers to meet their immediate needs while providing additional revenue streams to owners and tenants.



About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining Real Estate. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, adopt and future proof their businesses. Our intelligence, event and consulting platform inspires the next generation of ideas, processes and people to champion the world's largest asset class.



Greg Heaps, CMO

801-634-5717

Brad Wright

801-349-2757



https://www.chunker.com/



