The Citizen Science Lab Expands Facilities to Make STEM More Accessible to Youth

Centrally located next to ACH Clear Pathways, Miller African Centered Academy, and Pittsburgh Weil Early Childhood Center, the facility expansion reinforces The Citizen Science Lab’s commitment to diversifying opportunities for youth to excel in STEM education. Located in the center of revitalization, the nonprofit’s new laboratory provides an accessible space to connect young people with opportunities to increase STEM knowledge, academic achievement, and self-confidence.



“Expanding our programming opens the doors of opportunity for youth from diverse backgrounds to develop creativity, curiosity, and perseverance,” said Dr. Andre Samuel; Founder, President and CEO; The Citizen Science Lab. “Our team of scientists strive to empower youth to apply the scientific method to their own lives and embrace challenges as opportunities. We want every person who participates in our programming to know that trying again is not about failing; it’s about finding another solution.”



The relocation and growth of The Citizen Science Lab benefits not only the students, but also the economic prosperity of the community. As the pandemic disproportionately impacts underserved youth, The Citizen Science Lab is closing the achievement gap by converting programming to remote learning to ensure that all students are provided equitable opportunities to learn, grow, and succeed. As the life science industries are one of the strongest economic engines, an emphasis on STEM education prepares young people today for success in tomorrow’s world of work.



With your support, The Citizen Science Lab can continue providing equitable access to STEM opportunities that pave the way to a brighter future for Pittsburgh’s next generation of innovators.



To donate to The Citizen Science Lab visit: https://www.thecitizensciencelab.org/donate



About The Citizen Science Lab

Dr. Andre Samuel

412-482-3340



www.thecitizensciencelab.org/



