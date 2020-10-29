Ebony Young Takes Helm of The Lonely Entrepreneur 501(c)(3)

Press Releases The Lonely Entrepreneur Press Release Share Blog

Ebony Young, noted corporate and community leader, has joined The Lonely Entrepreneur as President of the organization's non-profit operations. Young will drive the organization's mission to provide 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide with access to tools, resources and support they need to help their businesses survive and thrive.





, the global resource and community for independent business owners, today announced that Ebony Young has been named President of the organization’s 510(c)(3) non-profit operations. As leader of The Lonely Entrepreneur non-profit, Ms. Young will drive global initiatives, partnerships, and programs to empower 1 million entrepreneurs with the skills, tools, and support they need to survive and thrive in an increasingly challenging business environment.



Ms. Young is a noted leader and champion for communities in need. She previously served as the Executive Director of the Forty Wayne YMCA in her home state of Indiana, before assuming the role of Executive Director of the YMCA of Greater New York, a position she held for more than a decade. Most recently, Ms. Young served as the head of Corporate Social Responsibility for TF Cornerstone, a New York-based real-estate development company, where she was instrumental in ensuring corporations met the needs of the communities they serve.



“There is no understating the importance of the moment we are in right now,” explained Ms. Young. “Entrepreneurs are the engine of progress, growth, and stability within our communities. Yet, far too often, people with the talent and hustle to build and sustain the businesses that underpin strong communities lack the basic tools and support they need to thrive and survive. The Lonely Entrepreneur is making an impact today by reaching into our communities to build strong foundations that will endure for generations.



The Lonely Entrepreneur 501(c)(3) has worked with some of the world’s most prestigious organizations, including Dell, Oracle, World Chicago, City Current, Cambridge Innovation Center, NYU, NFL Players Association, Amazon, Winston & Strawn, Wells Fargo, Future Business Leaders of America, Bucknell University, Rutgers Center for Urban Entrepreneurship & Economic Development, Future Founders, Staples, World Woman Foundation, Paul Weiss, the National Entrepreneur Center and many others.



Most recently, The Lonely Entrepreneur 501(c)(3) has assembled a nationwide coalition of community leaders, activists, and corporate partners to empower 100,000 Black entrepreneurs nationwide. The organization has been recognized for its efforts and effectiveness by the RW Institute and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has earned a Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar, and received the prestigious 2020 Force for Change Award from leading women entrepreneurs.



“At a time when every issue seems divisive, one thing we can all agree upon is that small businesses are essential to our communities and desperately need our help,” said Michael Dermer, Founder and CEO of The Lonely Entrepreneur. “We are honored that Ebony has agreed to join our team and will lead the charge to support the hopes and dreams of one million entrepreneurs around the world. Together, we are pulling the levers of business to build strong, vibrant, diverse communities.”



