Financial Connection to Breast Cancer - All Women Financial Firm, Urban Wealth Management Assists Women

Researchers have connected the term "financial toxicity" to breast cancer. And while the energy of the woman diagnosed with breast cancer should be on healing and taking care of herself; life can spiral out of control and money is the root cause. Urban Wealth Management, an All Woman Financial Firm in Los Angeles is assisting women in getting their financial life in gear and focus on healing and living the life they desire and deserve.





Urban Wealth Management Knows First Hand -- We Are All at Risk, We’re Women



Latinas, Black, Asian, Native American, we are all at Risk, we’re women. The most significant risk for this deadly disease is being female and getting older. Mothers, Sisters, Amigas, Friends, Daughters, Aunts, Grandmothers and Comadres, nobody is spared.



It’s devastating to be on the other end of the phone call and hear from a loved one... I have breast cancer. Did you know 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer? (American Cancer Society)



October is devoted to raising awareness for Breast Cancer, but let’s not forget the other 11 months of the year and the days, months and years that follow, and the emotional and financial distress it will create for the innocent victims.



And these are most likely the thoughts going on inside a woman’s head: Now what? Am I going to die? How will I pay for the treatment? What about my job and the bills? From the time a woman is diagnosed, receives treatment, and the time that follows... Breast cancer impacts the whole family unit and our communities.



Researchers have connected the term “financial toxicity” to breast cancer. And while the energy of the woman diagnosed with breast cancer should be on healing and taking care of herself, life can spiral out of control and money is the root cause.



This is where your close group of amigas-friends, your family and your professional support system can assist a woman, talking through scenarios and working on a plan to focus on you, and how the money questions get answered.



“Women face unique challenges in our lives, a support network can help us identify solutions and provide us with much needed emotional support, I’ve faced personal challenges in my own family and that has played a role in my decision to support women,” Rene Nourse, is founder and CEO of Urban Wealth Management, an all women team of Certified Financial Planners dedicated to ensuring women live the life they desire and deserve.



“Back in early February – before the spike in COVID-19 cases, one of my team members and I began working with a wonderful couple who hired us for financial planning services. At the time, the couple was focused on planning for retirement, creating a savings plan, and expanding their business. After a few months of working with them to create a financial plan, things took a turn for the worse - the wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in early spring, which turned their world upside down. As a result, we wanted to continue providing our assistance to relieve financial stress and offered pro-bono services. Keeping and getting their financial life in gear is a dream that they want and that we are proud and delighted to give,” adds Rene.



About Urban Wealth Management:

At Urban Wealth Management, advisors strive to create a supportive and secure environment where clients are encouraged to be engaged in their financial affairs and take ownership in creating the life they desire and deserve. UWM is based in El Segundo California and provides strategic financial planning alongside investment management. It’s an all women firm and founded by a Black Woman. All of the advisors are Women of Color and are CFP® professionals.



Women want to be served by professionals who look like them and know and understand what their lives are like. They may be the only woman in management at their company. They could be both a woman and a person of color. Their clients are professionals, these women are extremely busy and are managing budgets, people, and projects at work and home. We understand that.



About Smart Woman Savvy Money:

Angelica Urquijo

(626) 470-7872



urbanwm.com

